Real estate agent receives national recognition
Simone Plush of Century 21 New Millennium in White Plains has been selected as one of six Relentless Agent Award winners in the Century 21 system in the 4th quarter of 2019. The select group was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go beyond the standard call of duty, according to a press release.
“Simone’s dedication to making the client experience a completely personalized and extraordinary one is incredible,” Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, said in the release. “I am proud to honor her with this recognition and look forward to celebrating her continued successes.”
“I believe the key to my success as an agent is how much I learn about my clients’ goals and desires in a home,” Plush said in the release. “As the largest single transaction they will likely make in their lives, it’s critical to me that I work closely with my clients to ensure they are satisfied with their experience every throughout every moment of the buying and selling journey.”
As a Relentless Agent Award winner, Plush was also given an all-expenses paid trip to Sedona, Arizona.
Maryland chamber announces promotion
The Maryland Chamber of Commerce announced recently that Whitney Harmel, the organization’s director of strategic partnerships, has been promoted to vice president of membership and development.
“Whitney has been an invaluable asset to our team since she began working with us two years ago,” Christine Ross, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a news release. “She is a natural leader who brought years of business development and on-the-ground sales experience to the chamber. Her strategic leadership and extensive statewide industry contacts have enabled us to connect and collaborate with dozens of new business leaders across the state.”
In her new position, Harmel will be taking on a larger leadership role for the chamber and its foundation. She will advance and oversee development and fundraising efforts, manage the day-to-day activities of the membership department, and establish relationships with strategic partners, members and funders to better understand their needs, challenges and goals in an ever-changing workforce.
White Plains/Clinton agents attend convention
Bernadette Cole, broker/owner of EXIT Landmark Realty in White Plains, Randy Barrows, director of operations and Donald Bobrow, office manager, attended the EXIT Realty International Convention along with agents Bernie Alvey, Isabel Barrows, Marion Branch, Phyllis Brown, Victoria Chappell, Justine Conteh, LaShawn Deal, Dana Engle, Stephanie Forbes, Brenda Huelle, Jane Huelle, Michael Hunter, Anna Jones, Shawn Renae Jones, Carla Kemp, Kyana Mosley, Lisa Pinder, Mileah Walker, Emily Watts, Gunilla Watts, Tina White and Crystal Williams. Together they joined real estate professionals from across North America recently at the convention at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor. During the special awards ceremony, Bernie Alvey received a Silver Production Award for 50+ sides closed, a Sapphire Circle Award for 250 accumulated sides and Sponsoring Recognition; Bob Gauger received a Bronze Production Award for 25+ sides closed; Boyd Grainger received a Silver Production Award for 50+ closed sides; Michael Hunter received a Bronze Production Award for 25+ sides closed; and Anna Jones received a Bronze Production Award for 25+ sides closed.
Bank announces $10.8 million in common stock
The Community Financial Corporation, the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake announced recently that it has completed a private placement of 312,747 shares of its common stock. For shares issued to non-insiders of the company, the number of shares of common stock issued in the private placement was determined based on a price of $34.28 per share, which represents the 30-day average closing price ending on Dec. 17, 2019. For insiders of the company, as required by NASDAQ market rules, the amount of common stock issued in the private placement was determined based on a price of $35.43 per share, which represents the consolidated closing bid price per share immediately preceding the time the company entered into a binding agreement to issue the securities. There were no underwriting discounts or commissions.
“Through this offering, we wanted to provide residents of the communities we serve, including our customers and business partners, as well as our officers and directors, with the opportunity to invest in the Company. Our plan is to use the proceeds of the offering as part of the overall redemption of the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that are due on February 15, 2025,” president and CEO William J. Pasenelli said in a press release.
Leadership class visits schools in Southern Maryland
On Dec. 5, the Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2020 participated in the fourth of nine educational sessions for the LSM Executive Program. This session’s topic was education in the region.
The class began the day at North Point High School where they were given an overview of the school’s course offerings and structure by Principal Daniel Kaple. Class members were able to tour the school, hear from classroom instructors and watch students in action in a variety of courses including engineering, collision repair, construction design and management, and cosmetology.
Next, the participants visited La Plata High School where they had the opportunity to participate in senior portfolio interviews. This segment was followed by a trip to St. Charles High School where class members took part in a professional development training demonstration with Amy Hollstein, deputy superintendent for Charles County Public Schools. They also heard from the superintendents of all three Southern Maryland counties during a panel discussion and talked about workforce readiness with representatives from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland and University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.
The class of 2020 finished its day with a demonstration of Science on a Sphere and a planetarium show at the James E. Richmond Science Center in Waldorf.
Leadership Southern Maryland is a nine-month tuition-based program that educates and inspires a diverse group of current and emerging leaders creating opportunities for collaborations and partnerships impacting the community needs of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Applications for the Class of 2021 Executive Program will be accepted Jan. 1 through April 1.
For more information, contact Denise Foster, executive director, Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-7663, via email denise@leadershipsomd.org or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.
Department of Housing issues $347 million in bonds
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt announced that the department conducted the largest mortgage revenue bond issuance in the history of the agency.
The department’s bond-issuing entity, the Community Development Administration, issued more than $347 million under the Residential Revenue Bond program, according to an agency press release. Proceeds of the bond sales through that program are primarily used to finance mortgage loans to first-time homebuyers through the state’s Maryland Mortgage Program.
“The majority of the Maryland Mortgage Program’s resources come from the sale of these types of bonds, not the state’s budget, so this highly successful program is funded and managed with virtually no cost to Maryland’s taxpayers,” Holt said in the release.
The issuance received over $1.2 billion in investor orders, with more than 27% of filled orders coming from Maryland and national retail investors. The tax-exempt interest rates achieved through this bond sale will enable the department to continue to offer Maryland Mortgage Program loans at below market interest rates.
For more information about the Maryland Mortgage Program, go to mmp.maryland.gov.
Leadership class visits Pax River
On Nov. 7, the Leadership Southern Maryland class of 2020 participated in the third of nine educational sessions for the 2019-2020 LSM Executive Program — Defense. Class members spent the day at Naval Air Station Patuxent River learning from the workforce and exploring the processes and partnerships that make up the research, development, test and evaluation cycle. The group started the morning with a brief by Capt. Christopher Cox (LSM ’19), the base commanding officer. They also received an overview of the Naval Air Systems Command by Capt. Craig E. Lee, vice commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. NAVAIR provides full life-cycle support of naval aviation aircraft, weapons and systems operated by sailors and marines. Then John Hungerford (LSM ’18) presented on the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division. Located in Charles County, it is the Department of Defense Energetics Center and serves as the DoD Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Program lead.
Next on the agenda was a presentation and tour at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. Commander Glenn Rioux, USNTPS commanding officer, explained the selection process and curriculum at “the schoolhouse” and led the class on a tour of the facility and the hangars. The class also toured the Atlantic Test Range with Robert Vargo (LSM ’10), the range director, giving them the opportunity to see testing in action.
After lunch, several class members took a hands-on approach at the Manned Flight Simulator where they “flew” an F/A-18 Hornet and a rotary wing aircraft. A visit to the Auditory Performance Lab showed the class what goes on during the development phase of products like customized ear plugs and improved gear for use on the flight deck. Finally, the group got a birds’ eye view of the air station from the top of the tower where air traffic control monitors and directs aircraft.
The class wrapped up the day with a networking event hosted by the LSM Alumni Association at Pax River Ale House in Lexington Park.
For information on joining a future class, contact Denise Foster, executive director, Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-7663 or at denise@leadershipsomd.org, or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.
Real Estate manager earns designation
Stephanie Erhueh, a manager with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Waldorf and Lexington Park offices, has earned the Graduate, Realtors Institute designation.
Awarded by the National Association of Realtors, the GRI designation recognizes that Erhueh successfully completed a course of study that provided a solid base of information designed to further their expertise within the real estate industry. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.
Erhueh was named branch manager in March 2019. In the early stages of her real estate career, she earned the distinction of being named Rookie of the Year and Rookie Top Producer for the company’s Southern Maryland region in 2016. Her successes and knowledge of real estate led to a new role with Long & Foster as a trainer in 2017, and she began teaching new agents how to propel their real estate careers into the highest levels of success.
Active in the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, Erhueh served for two consecutive years as a member of the Young Professional Network Committee. She was recently named by GCAAR as a 2019 award winner, an honor recognizing high-achieving Realtors who are considered to be among the best in the industry. Erhueh holds licenses in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
eMaryland Marketplace Advantage launches
The Maryland Department of General Services announced the Office of State Procurement launched the state’s new e-procurement system eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. This initiative is a direct result of Governor Larry Hogan’s 2016 Commission to Modernize State Procurement, led by Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford.
General Services has partnered with Nitor, a procurement services firm focused on spend management, to oversee implementation efforts of the new system. eMMA is state-of-the-art procurement technology powered by the Ivalua Platform, a global leader in procurement technology. eMMA will allow buyers to collaborate with vendors from the bidding and contracting process all the way through the purchasing process.
Over 12,000 vendors have pre-registered in eMMA and have positioned themselves to do business with Maryland and its local governments. Vendors not yet registered are encouraged to do so. Vendors can access the system to conduct business or register by going to procurement.maryland.gov.
While the user experience is intuitive, help and training will be provided during the transition by the eMMA help desk. The state is currently in the process of training over 825 procurement professionals. Quick reference guides and other training aides are available at procurement.maryland.gov. Questions can be sent to emma.helpdesk@maryland.gov.
Local business owner named to NSBA Leadership Council
Bathsheba Smithen, CEO & Founder of Cage Free Voices in Waldorf, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Smithen joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
Smithen is an educational consultant, motivational speaker, radio personality, performing artist, author, playwright and the CEO and founder of Cage Free Voices. Smithen provides training and curriculum development to school districts, church leaders and educational publishing companies such that they may infuse youth culture in educational materials. As a curriculum developer and consultant, Smithen has made contributions to PEARSON, US, Urban Learning and Leadership Center, GEAR UP, REAL Women, Kids & Culture Camp and others.
Smithen joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, visit www.nsba.biz
University offers food-business workshop
The University of Maryland Extension offers a launch-pad business training workshop, Food for Profit, for budding food entrepreneurs. Scaling a specialty food business into a sustainable, profitable business requires advanced training and technical mentoring in the areas of: regulations, hazard analysis and critical control points, record keeping, recall procedures, preventive controls, product development and testing, packaging and labeling and marketing.
In an effort to supply resources and training materials for established food business, a new section, Food for Profit 2, has been added to the Specialty Businesses modules of the Maryland Rural Enterprise Development Center, www.extension.umd.edu/MREDC. The site now offers lists of both private and public food processing videos, articles, contacts for industry support agencies and facilities and published training materials that support scaling up entrepreneurial food businesses.