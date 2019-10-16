White Plains company announces profit sharing
Modern Door of White Plains announced recently that it has issued $500,000 in profit sharing this year for its 90 employees.
“Our most important assets are our employees,” owner Bill Dotson said in an email.
The company, which specializes in moveable and glass walls in offices and commercial spaces, was started in 1985 in a garage off of Mattowman Beantown Road. Dotson said the company’s last two years have been its best, and that the growing firm is currently working on over 700 projects in the Washington, D.C., metro region.
Modern Door started the profit sharing program five years ago, typically issuing $175,000 a year, Dotson said.
“We owe a lot to the community we started in,” Dotson wrote in an email. “Last Friday we announced a $10,000 gift to United Way to keep their Indian Head project going.”
Clothes Mentor opening
A new family business is opening in Waldorf as part of Clothes Mentor, a leading women’s resale clothing franchise. The Waldorf location is owned by mother-daughter team Beth Teas and Gwen Conger. The new Maryland location will host grand opening events all weekend long from Thursday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11487 Berry Road in Waldorf.
Teas and Conger have been filling their store with gently used clothes and accessories, making connections in the community and gaining a following on social media. The Waldorf grand opening weekend will include giveaways and prizes each day. To learn more about Clothes Mentor, visit www.clothesmentor.com.
Cancer center adds doctors, radiation therapy technology
Chesapeake Potomac Regional Cancer Center, with its two locations in Charlotte Hall and Waldorf, has been delivering radiation therapy for the residents of Southern Maryland since its foundation in 2006.
In July, the Charlotte Hall facility received a brand new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator, which enables complex treatments such as stereotactic radio-surgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy.
These techniques allow high-precision, ablative treatment for a variety of cancer conditions, minimizing side effects and shortening treatment visits to as few as a single treatment. Both facilities also received new CT-simulation scanners and Vision RT surface guidance systems for continuous surface tracking during treatment.
Along with Dr. Boris Naydich and Dr. Kathleen Settle, CPRCC introduces two new physicians to the Southern Maryland offices: Dr. Beant Gill and Dr. Aileen Kim.
Tire shop moves from Hughesville to Waldorf
McCarthy Tire Service, a family-owned company, announced that the store operations from its location at 6530 Hughesville Industrial Park Road in Hughesville relocated 10 miles away to 7 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf on Aug. 26.
The store’s new site is a modern building in an industrial park adjacent to Waldorf’s commercial center. It is five minutes from U.S. 301, providing easy access to the rural areas of Southern Maryland and to the metro area of Washington and Alexandria, Va.
The store handles tire sales and service for commercial trucks, fleets, off-the-road and industrial equipment and agricultural machines. It also covers Southern Maryland as part of McCarthy Tire’s roadside assistance program. The phone number, 301-870-3405, and fax number, 301-870-0660, remain the same.
Grocery chain donates turkeys
Giant Food is donating 6,000 Nature’s Promise turkeys to five area food banks: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The 6,000 donated turkeys will assist in feeding over 72,000 people this holiday season, according to a company press release.
The turkey donation kicks off the store’s annual holiday food drive, which runs from Oct. 11 to Nov. 28 in all 163 Giant stores, with customer donations as well as the sale of Hunger Boxes, which are offered in partnership with Six Flags America.
Giant also recently refurbished and donated two trailers to Maryland Food Bank, offering further support in helping them reach those experiencing food insecurity this holiday season. Since 2011, Giant has donated a total of 39,750 turkeys to its local Feeding America food banks.