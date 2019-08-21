Giant Food launches annual fundraising program
Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today the launch of the 15th annual fundraising program for pediatric cancer designed to support cancer research initiatives. Giant aims to raise at least $2 million throughout the eight-week program, running from Aug. 16 to Oct. 10, from the sale of $5 coupon books valued at over $30. All funds raised will be donated to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. to support ongoing cancer research.
Since the program's inception in 2005, Giant Food has raised more than $21.3 million for pediatric cancer research. During the campaign, Giant shoppers are able to participate by purchasing a Pediatric Cancer coupon book at their local store. Shoppers can also participate by purchasing qualifying flower bouquets that include a Pediatric Cancer bouquet pick. For every bouquet sold, $.50 of the proceeds will be donated to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
This year, three young local cancer fighters serve as Giant Food Pediatric Cancer ambassadors. These children, and many others like them, have faced many challenges, but the treatments they have received, as a result of Giant's support, have helped them lead healthier lives.
Nearby hospital earns echocardiography re-accreditation
The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission has re-accredited MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s Department of Cardiology for an additional term of three years.
To earn reaccreditation, MSMHC had to undergo an extensive application and review process wherein the hospital had to have demonstrated compliance with published standards and a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. IAC accreditation includes meeting both critical operational and technical components, as well as demonstrating competence on case studies and final reports.
This news comes on the heels of MSMHC recently earning a five-year designation from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System, which allows the hospital to receive critically ill heart attack patients transported by EMS providers.
Butchery workshop to be held at Westham Butcher Shop
Internationally renowned butcher and author Camas Davis ("Killing It, An Education") and James Beard award-winning butcher Adam Danforth ("Butchering Beef") of the Good Meat Project are partnering with Southern Maryland Meats to present a customized full-day workshop on Whole Animal Butchery, Cut Sheet Analysis and Hands-on Butchery.
The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Westham Butcher Shop, an Amish owned and operated meat processing facility.
In this collaborative workshop, geared towards producers, they will work through a typical pork cut sheet and explore the myriad ways in which various carcass cuts might be utilized in retail, restaurant and home settings. Through hands-on lessons and demonstrations, Davis and Danforth will reveal how each cut of meat holds great potential for positive, even transformative, flavor experiences for the eater. They will also delve into more practical questions about yield and pricing that are bound to occur as producers are settling on a cut sheet with their processor.
Workshop highlights include a ‘nose to tail’ whole pig butchery demonstration, anatomy lesson and muscle tasting and comparison (maximum 30 attendees), followed by a small group hands-on butchery lesson (limited to 12 attendees).
To register and for full workshop details, visit the 'Events' page at SouthernMarylandMeats.com.
ALDI opens first Waldorf store
ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will open its first store in Waldorf as part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.
The new Waldorf ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. ALDI recently expanded its product offerings, making 20% of its total selection new. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The Waldorf store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.