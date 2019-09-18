Restaurant teams up for military families
Carrabba’s Italian Grill is teaming up with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service-members, to raise money for The Children’s Fund, according to a press release. Over 200 Carrabba’s restaurants throughout the U.S. will host a four-course Folds of Honor Wine Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and will donate $2 from each meal to the nonprofit.
Through the Carrabba’s Cares program, restaurants help raise funds for local nonprofit organizations, making an impact in their immediate community. There are several ways diners can get involved on Sept. 25:
• RSVP for Folds of Honor Wine Dinner. The restaurant will donate $2 for every Wine Pairing Dinner sold, and diners can reserve their seat at www.carrabbas.com/carrabbascares.
• Round Up Your Check. All week long from Sept. 23 through Sept. 28, Carrabba’s guests can also opt to round up their check to the nearest rounded dollar or make a monetary donation of their choice.
Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The Children’s Fund provides support for children from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Bird shop opens in La Plata
The newest Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop opened Sept. 11 at 58 Shining Willow Way in La Plata. The owners, Barbara and Chip Whipkey, also own the Wild Birds Unlimited in Lexington Park, according to a press release. The shop will be celebrating its grand opening Oct. 4-6. The grand opening will include nature talks, prize drawings, refreshments, give-a-ways and product demonstrations suitable for the entire family.
Grand opening activities include:
• Ribbon cutting by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.
• A free bird feeder starter kit to all customers, while supplies last.
• Feeder swap.
• Barb Whipkey will present the top 20 birds of Southern Maryland at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. Attendees should bring a chair.
• Raptor’s Eye will be in attendance on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live birds of prey.
• Drawing for a bird feeding set-up, squirrel-proof feeder and 20 pounds of our premium No-Mess Blend seed.
Customers can bring in their old bird feeders and get a 20% discount on the purchase of a new one in the Feeder Swap promotion. Salvageable, traded-in feeders will then be cleaned, sanitized and donated to a local school, nature park or senior center.
Cancer center adds doctors, technology
Chesapeake Potomac Regional Cancer Center, with its two locations in Charlotte Hall and Waldorf, has been delivering radiation therapy for the residents of Southern Maryland since its foundation in 2006.
In July, the Charlotte Hall facility received a brand new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator, which enables complex treatments such as stereotactic radio-surgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy. These techniques allow high-precision, ablative treatment for a variety of cancer conditions, minimizing side effects and shortening treatment visits to as few as a single treatment. Both facilities also received new CT-simulation scanners and Vision RT surface guidance systems for continuous surface tracking during treatment.
Along with Dr. Boris Naydich and Dr. Kathleen Settle, CPRCC introduces two new physicians to the Southern Maryland offices: Dr. Beant Gill and Dr. Aileen Kim.
Tire shop moves from Hughesville to Waldorf
McCarthy Tire Service, a family-owned company, announced that the store operations from its location at 6530 Hughesville Industrial Park Road in Hughesville relocated 10 miles away to 7 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf on Aug. 26. The store’s new site is a modern building in an industrial park adjacent to Waldorf’s commercial center. It is five minutes from U.S. 301, providing easy access to the rural areas of Southern Maryland and to the metro area of Washington and Alexandria, Va.
The store handles tire sales and service for commercial trucks, fleets, off-the-road and industrial equipment and agricultural machines. It also covers Southern Maryland as part of McCarthy Tire’s roadside assistance program. The phone number, 301-870-3405, and fax number, 301-870-0660, remain the same.
Maryland Commerce program awards grants to nine companies
The Maryland Department of Commerce has awarded nine small and mid-sized Maryland companies with ExportMD grants to help promote their products and services in the global marketplace. The ExportMD grant program helps businesses finance the costs of marketing internationally, including trade show fees and travel expenses. Applications are accepted on a monthly basis and the next application deadline is Oct. 1. Eligibility requirements can be found on the Commerce website.
Among the companies included in this round of ExportMD grants is MidAtlantic Consulting, a boutique health care consulting company. The company is currently planning a series of meetings in Saudi Arabia to help the country develop a U.S.-style health care system.
May-July 2019 ExportMD grant recipients include Charles County’s Arthur A. & Associates LLC and Prince George’s County’s Captiva Solutions LLC and Foodservice Contracting LLC.
Weis Markets launches 12th annual Fight Hunger program
Weis Markets today announced its 12th annual Fight Hunger Program which will run throughout Hunger Action MonthTM in September. The program provides food and monetary donations to more than 150 local food banks and emergency food providers across seven states in Weis Markets’ 198-store service area. Since the program’s inception in 2008, we have worked with our customers to raise more than $2.5 million for hunger relief organizations.
Between August 29 and October 2, customers are encouraged to visit their local Weis Markets and consider making small donations of $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers at checkout to help support families in need in the community. They can also choose to round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar. Customers can donate shelf stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, apple sauce or soup by simply adding these items to their cart throughout their trip and then placing them in a donation bin at checkout. Donations will also be accepted online at WeisMarkets.com/Fight-Hunger.
Real Estate manager earns designation
Stephanie Erhueh, a manager with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Waldorf and Lexington Park offices, has earned the Graduate, Realtors Institute designation.
Awarded by the National Association of Realtors, the GRI designation recognizes that Erhueh successfully completed a course of study that provided a solid base of information designed to further their expertise within the real estate industry. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.
Erhueh was named branch manager in March 2019. In the early stages of her real estate career, she earned the distinction of being named Rookie of the Year and Rookie Top Producer for the company’s Southern Maryland region in 2016. Her successes and knowledge of real estate led to a new role with Long & Foster as a trainer in 2017, and she began teaching new agents how to propel their real estate careers into the highest levels of success.
Active in the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, Erhueh served for two consecutive years as a member of the Young Professional Network Committee. She was recently named by GCAAR as a 2019 award winner, an honor recognizing high-achieving Realtors who are considered to be among the best in the industry. Erhueh holds licenses in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
Giant Food launches annual fundraising program
Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today the launch of the 15th annual fundraising program for pediatric cancer designed to support cancer research initiatives. Giant aims to raise at least $2 million throughout the eight-week program, running from Aug. 16 to Oct. 10, from the sale of $5 coupon books valued at over $30. All funds raised will be donated to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. to support ongoing cancer research.
Since the program’s inception in 2005, Giant Food has raised more than $21.3 million for pediatric cancer research. During the campaign, Giant shoppers are able to participate by purchasing a Pediatric Cancer coupon book at their local store. Shoppers can also participate by purchasing qualifying flower bouquets that include a Pediatric Cancer bouquet pick. For every bouquet sold, $.50 of the proceeds will be donated to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
This year, three young local cancer fighters serve as Giant Food Pediatric Cancer ambassadors. These children, and many others like them, have faced many challenges, but the treatments they have received, as a result of Giant’s support, have helped them lead healthier lives.
Nearby hospital earns echocardiography re-accreditation
The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission has re-accredited MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s Department of Cardiology for an additional term of three years.
To earn reaccreditation, MSMHC had to undergo an extensive application and review process wherein the hospital had to have demonstrated compliance with published standards and a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. IAC accreditation includes meeting both critical operational and technical components, as well as demonstrating competence on case studies and final reports.
This news comes on the heels of MSMHC recently earning a five-year designation from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System, which allows the hospital to receive critically ill heart attack patients transported by EMS providers.
Butchery workshop to be held at Westham Butcher Shop
Internationally renowned butcher and author Camas Davis (“Killing It, An Education”) and James Beard award-winning butcher Adam Danforth (“Butchering Beef”) of the Good Meat Project are partnering with Southern Maryland Meats to present a customized full-day workshop on Whole Animal Butchery, Cut Sheet Analysis and Hands-on Butchery.
The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Westham Butcher Shop, an Amish owned and operated meat processing facility.
In this collaborative workshop, geared towards producers, they will work through a typical pork cut sheet and explore the myriad ways in which various carcass cuts might be utilized in retail, restaurant and home settings. Through hands-on lessons and demonstrations, Davis and Danforth will reveal how each cut of meat holds great potential for positive, even transformative, flavor experiences for the eater. They will also delve into more practical questions about yield and pricing that are bound to occur as producers are settling on a cut sheet with their processor.
Workshop highlights include a ‘nose to tail’ whole pig butchery demonstration, anatomy lesson and muscle tasting and comparison (maximum 30 attendees), followed by a small group hands-on butchery lesson (limited to 12 attendees).
To register and for full workshop details, visit the ‘Events’ page at SouthernMarylandMeats.com.
ALDI opens first Waldorf store
ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will open its first store in Waldorf as part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.
The new Waldorf ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. ALDI recently expanded its product offerings, making 20% of its total selection new. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The Waldorf store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
eMaryland Marketplace Advantage launches
The Maryland Department of General Services announced the Office of State Procurement launched the state’s new e-procurement system eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. This initiative is a direct result of Governor Larry Hogan’s 2016 Commission to Modernize State Procurement, led by Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford.
General Services has partnered with Nitor, a procurement services firm focused on spend management, to oversee implementation efforts of the new system. eMMA is state-of-the-art procurement technology powered by the Ivalua Platform, a global leader in procurement technology. eMMA will allow buyers to collaborate with vendors from the bidding and contracting process all the way through the purchasing process.
Over 12,000 vendors have pre-registered in eMMA and have positioned themselves to do business with Maryland and its local governments. Vendors not yet registered are encouraged to do so. Vendors can access the system to conduct business or register by going to procurement.maryland.gov.
While the user experience is intuitive, help and training will be provided during the transition by the eMMA help desk. The state is currently in the process of training over 825 procurement professionals. Quick reference guides and other training aides are available at procurement.maryland.gov. Questions can be sent to emma.helpdesk@maryland.gov.
Local business owner named to NSBA Leadership Council
Bathsheba Smithen, CEO & Founder of Cage Free Voices in Waldorf, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Smithen joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
Smithen is an educational consultant, motivational speaker, radio personality, performing artist, author, playwright and the CEO and founder of Cage Free Voices. Smithen provides training and curriculum development to school districts, church leaders and educational publishing companies such that they may infuse youth culture in educational materials. As a curriculum developer and consultant, Smithen has made contributions to PEARSON, US, Urban Learning and Leadership Center, GEAR UP, REAL Women, Kids & Culture Camp and others.
Smithen joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, visit www.nsba.biz
Balancelogic unveils new brand campaign
Balancelogic is launching its latest integrated marketing campaign called “Quench Your Thirst for Success” highlighting its signature brand and how its unique business model can help small businesses achieve success. This campaign officially launched July 1 and will run through the remainder of the year.
The campaign will include Balancelogic’s brand ambassador, Logi, who will be traveling back to the place where he was created, a place where all great brand ambassadors are developed to help small businesses, called Ambassador Island. Logi’s objective will be to collect and share a ton of great information and technologies with the Balancelogic Creative Services Team so they can share the information with the small business community.
One of the key components of this campaign will be Logi and the Balancelogic team will be keeping everyone informed of his progress and saying hello from each location he visits. Also, as part of this campaign, Logi will be sending out postcards from every place he visits.
Examples of campaign advertisements, valuable information and special promotions can be found on all of the Balancelogic social media channels.
The campaign will be featured across print, cable TV as well as digital advertisements and awareness campaigns on social media. The campaign can be viewed directly at www.balancelogic.com and www.YouTube.com/balancelogic.
University offers food-business workshop
The University of Maryland Extension offers a launch-pad business training workshop, Food for Profit, for budding food entrepreneurs. Scaling a specialty food business into a sustainable, profitable business requires advanced training and technical mentoring in the areas of: regulations, hazard analysis and critical control points, record keeping, recall procedures, preventive controls, product development and testing, packaging and labeling and marketing.
In an effort to supply resources and training materials for established food business, a new section, Food for Profit 2, has been added to the Specialty Businesses modules of the Maryland Rural Enterprise Development Center, www.extension.umd.edu/MREDC. The site now offers lists of both private and public food processing videos, articles, contacts for industry support agencies and facilities and published training materials that support scaling up entrepreneurial food businesses.
Survey: local business confidence dips to start 2019
The quarterly Maryland Business Climate Survey, a joint project between the University of Baltimore’s Jacob France Institute and the nonpartisan Maryland Public Policy Institute, included more than 250 senior executives at Maryland businesses. It provides a quantitative glimpse into the sentiment of the state’s business leaders during the first quarter of 2019. Key findings include:
Declining optimism: Fewer firms are optimistic about market growth than in the fourth quarter of 2018. Further, 45% of businesses surveyed expected to increase employment in the coming year, down from 53%. Lastly, 43% of firms reported an increase in sales compared with the previous year, down from 57%.
Improving Outlook in Baltimore City: Fifty-two percent of firms in Baltimore City had a positive view of the state’s business climate while 15% had a negative view.
Declining Outlook in Washington Suburbs: Fifty percent of firms in the Washington suburbs had a positive view of the state’s business climate, down from 60% a year earlier.
Workforce Shortage Improving: Throughout 2018, more than half of Maryland businesses surveyed reported difficulties finding workers with the skills necessary to fill specific job requirements. In the first quarter of 2019, this fell to 39%.
Impact from Taxes: In the first quarter of 2019, 59% of businesses reported that taxes had some negative impact on their operations, down from 63% a year earlier.
Read the full survey findings and methodology at www.mdbusinessclimate.org.
LSM class of 2019 experiences energy, environment
On April 25 & 26, the Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2019 participated in the last of nine educational sessions for LSM’s 2018-19 Executive Program — Energy and Environment.
Participants met with multiples businesses, owners and managers. They first met Captain Jack Russell, owner of Fins & Claws, who spoke on challenges facing the industry. Then they travelled to Exelon’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant where they received a briefing on nuclear energy and toured the facility.
At Dominion Energy’s Cove Point LNG Terminal, George Anas, external affairs manager state & local government for Dominion Energy, and Frank Brayton, director of LNG Operations, spoke with the participants on Dominion Energy’s transition to exportation of liquefied natural gas.
Participants visited the Loveville Produce Auction, where they observed interactions between the Mennonite and Amish agricultural community and local restaurateurs, grocers, and individuals who purchased from their harvests. Rob Plant, owner of Elements Eatery & Mixology in Lexington Park, shared his extensive knowledge and passion for buying local.
In Hughesville, participants were given a tour of the SMECO Solar Farm by Tom Dennison, SMECO’s managing director of government and public affairs. They also travelled to Farming 4 Hunger where they were introduced to tower gardens, one of the organization’s newest projects that provides outreach to local schools.
Leadership Southern Maryland is a nine-month tuition-based program and is designed and dedicated to educate and inspire a diverse group of current and emerging leaders to create collaborations and partnerships to impact the community needs of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties and incorporates a cross-section of the region to include diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.
Harbor Freight Tools opens Waldorf store
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s leading retailer of quality tools at the lowest prices, held its grand opening of its new store in Waldorf on May 15, a press release read. The Waldorf store, located at 3386C Crain Highway, is the 10th Harbor Freight Tools store in Maryland.
The 15,000-square-foot store stocks a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Harbor Freight’s hand tools come with a lifetime warranty.
Since the opening of its first store in 1980, Harbor Freight Tools now has nearly 1,000 stores across the country, 20,000 employees and more than 40 million customers. Harbor Freight Tools constantly works to improve the quality of its products and develop new lines of tools. This year, the company will introduce more than 600 new tools and accessories.
Harbor Freight Tools supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org. In addition, Harbor Freight Tools is a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.
For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Renner tapped to lead nonprofit MES
Craig J. Renner was named earlier this year to lead communications programs for the Maryland Environmental Service, a $155 million-revenue, Baltimore area, not-for-profit organization.
Immediately prior to his new role with MES, Renner worked at the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development as director of Maryland SmartBuy, a program designed to help first-time homebuyers eliminate college debt. Previously, Renner served as vice president of marketing and public relations for The St. Charles Companies, developers of a 9,100-acre planned community in Charles County. Renner is also a former president of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce and was public information officer for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Community Bank of the Chesapeake announces promotions
Community Bank of the Chesapeake announced the promotion of several employees to executive vice president.
Jim Di Misa, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Greg Cockerham, executive vice president and chief lending officer, retired earlier this year. Christy Lombardi became chief operating officer following Di Misa’s retirement on April 1. The bank implemented a leadership transition plan which also involved elevating other members of the bank’s management team to executive vice president:
• Daryl Motley, executive vice president, controller and treasurer, is responsible for oversight of treasury, asset liability management and SEC filings.
• Don Parsons, executive vice president, senior lender, is the lending teams in Calvert and Anne Arundel counties.
• Ernie Williams, executive vice president, senior lender, is responsible for overseeing the lending teams in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
• John Chappelle, executive vice president, digital banking officer, leads the Commercial Services and Business Banker departments, while executing initiatives to further the bank’s progress in digital banking.
• Karrie Wood, executive vice president, director of retail banking, is responsible for overseeing the bank’s branch network and driving deposit and sales growth in the Maryland and Virginia markets.
• Lacey Pierce, executive vice president, administrative affairs officer, is accountable for corporate administration responsibilities and provide leadership to the Lending Administration, Marketing and Facilities departments.
• Patrick Pierce, executive vice president, Maryland market banking officer, oversees the Maryland lending teams and community wealth advisors.
• Talal Tay, executive vice president, risk officer, is responsible for enterprise risk management as well as oversight of the Compliance, Credit and Loan Review departments.
• Thomas Erickson, executive vice president, senior credit officer, leads the Credit Department and continues to monitor the bank’s loan portfolio.
• Tony Farland, executive vice president, senior lender, oversees the Virginia lending team and growth in that market.
AG settles with Maryland Speed
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) earlier this year announced that his Consumer Protection Division settled charges against Maryland Speed LLC, an online retailer specializing in the sale of auto parts, and its owner, Branden Farthing, according to a press release.
Charges against Maryland Speed and Farthing were initially brought in September 2018, and alleged that the retailer, based in Hollywood, Md., violated the Consumer Protection Act when it accepted payments for parts that it failed to provide to customers and refused to issue refunds. According to the settlement, at least 671 consumers placed orders with Maryland Speed but never received their purchased parts. Although many consumers were able to get refunds by contesting the charges on their credit cards, according to the Consent Order, at least 235 of those consumers are owed refunds totaling at least $220,877.14, the press release states.
The settlement requires Maryland Speed to stop selling parts it cannot provide and to provide the Consumer Protection Division with a $100,000 surety bond if it continues doing business in Maryland. The company and Farthing must also return all of the monies they owe to consumers and pay penalties and costs to the division in the amount of $100,000, which may be reduced if full refunds are made to consumers.
“This case demonstrates exactly why the Maryland Consumer Protection Act is so important,” Frosh said in the release. “Without the protections of the Act, customers who did not receive purchased goods from Maryland Speed, and were also denied refunds, had little recourse. Affected customers will now be able to obtain some restitution.”
Consumers who are owed refunds from Maryland Speed may call the Consumer Protection hotline at 410-528-8662 or 888-743-0023.
Companies EARN money for training program
Transmosis announced in early February it was named a recipient of EARN Maryland funding, a competitive workforce development grant program, from the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
With the grant funding, the Maryland Cyber Skills Alliance will provide qualified Maryland residents with full scholarships that fast track them into high paying cybersecurity careers. The intensive cybersecurity training and certification program launched March 4, with 20 applicants being offered full scholarships worth $10,000 each. Led by the Computing Technology Industry Association, the MCSA will provide essential training for both incumbent workers and hard-to-reach unemployed and underemployed populations in Maryland. Upon completing the two-month training and certification program, Transmosis will offer graduates employer placement support or opportunities.
“Maryland is the second in the nation for emerging technologies and innovation,” said acting Labor Secretary James E. Rzepkowski. “Despite our already high share of STEM professionals, Maryland is continually working to ensure a pipeline of talent that can meet our existing and future hiring needs within the technology sectors. Industry-led partnerships like that with Transmosis and CompTIA will help us achieve that by putting Maryland residents on a pathway to high-paying, successful careers in cybersecurity.”
Supporting grant partners include Point3 Security, Cybrary, TrainACE, the Federal Business Council and the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland.
To learn more, visit pr.mytransmosis.com.
Mission presents $1.3 million to USO
Mission BBQ co-founders, Bill Kraus and Steve Newton presented a donation of nearly $1.3 million to the United Service Organizations on May 16, according to a company press release.
This donation was made possible by the generous support of customers who purchased an American Heroes Cup in 2018. The check was presented to Elaine Rogers, president of the USO Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. Available at 53 restaurant locations, $2 from the purchase of an American Heroes Cup was donated to the USO.
The partnership between the USO and Mission BBQ began in March 2016. The donation will attribute to a total of more than $2.6 million for the non-profit organization.
“It’s our honor and privilege to serve and support such a renowned and giving organization like the USO. Whose volunteers, programs, and entertainers have supported American Heroes around the world for the last 78 years,” Newton said in the press release.