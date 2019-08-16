The Charles County Economic Development Department requests feedback from local businesses for an update of the county’s Economic Development Strategic Plan.
In 2015, the economic development department embarked on a proactive, holistic economic development strategy to strengthen the county’s competitive position, according to a county press release.
The goal of the plan was to leverage the county’s many assets and create high-quality jobs and opportunities for the county’s residents.
While there have been great strides in implementing several of the initiatives recommended in the plan, much has changed in the market since the plan was completed and unveiled in early 2016, according to the release.
To ensure that the county continues to strengthen its competitive position as a business location, the EDD has again partnered with Garner Economics LLC to review success, re-calibrate efforts to build on areas of progress and re-focus in areas that still need improvement. As with the initial planning effort, stakeholder input is a vital part of measuring the plan’s success and capturing new ideas from citizens.
The EDD invites stakeholders to give Garner Economics their perspectives on progress by participating in a quick online survey. Stakeholders can complete the survey, from Tuesday, Aug. 20 to Thursday, Aug. 29, at CC2019.questionpro.com.
The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete. For responses to be included in the analysis, submit the survey no later than 5 pm. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Survey responses will be strictly confidential. Garner Economics will compile the data from the survey and will only report the results in aggregate.
To read the 2016 Economic Development Strategic Plan, “A Proactive Approach to Shaping the Economic Future of Charles County, Maryland,” go to www.meetcharlescounty.com/downloads/.