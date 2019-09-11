Ten young women are competing to become the 84th Queen Nicotina of the Charles County Fair.
They are: Randal Burks, 17, of North Point High School, sponsored by the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department; Elizabeth Daniel, 17, of Thomas Stone High School, sponsored by the Southern Maryland Audubon Society; Sydney Garner, 17, of La Plata High School, sponsored by the Charles County Farm Bureau; Ashton Gordon, 17, of La Plata High School, sponsored by La Plata Instrumental Music; Madison Osakowicz, 17, of La Plata High School, sponsored by the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department; Hannah Piazza, 17, of La Plata High School, sponsored by the Horsemasters 4-H Club; Kelly Resendes, 17, of La Plata High School, sponsored by the Zonta Club of Charles County; Stephanie Ritchie, 17, of Grace Christian Academy, sponsored by the Grace Christian Academy Student Government Association; Kathryn Abigail Rogerson, 17, of La Plata High School, sponsored by the Assembly of God Youth Group; and Elizabeth Wash, 17, of North Point High School, sponsored by the North Point Field Hockey Team.
The Charles County pageant was launched in 1933, and has been held in all but three years since. The name “Queen Nicotina” dates back to the time when tobacco was the primary crop of Southern Maryland, and the Charles County Fair grew out of efforts to celebrate the year’s tobacco harvest.
The queen and first and second runners-up for the Charles County Fair will be selected Thursday evening and a coronation ceremony will be held at the fairgrounds.
