Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently announced the finalists for the 12th annual Buy Local Cookout, hosted by Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan. The event features 16 recipes submitted by local chefs, and it is a celebration of Maryland’s Buy Local Challenge Week, which takes place from July 20-28. The cookout was held at Government House on Thursday, July 18.
Chef Ken Plante’s recipe, jalapeno and peach gazpacho with blackened Chesapeake blue catfish, was selected as one of the 16 finalists in the cookout, and will be presented as an appetizer at the event. Producer Jamie Bowling, who catches Chesapeake blue catfish on The Ellen fishing boat in Charles County, will provide the catfish. Ken is the chef at Saval Foodservice and has 30 years of culinary experience.
Sotterley holds remembrance of slavery
Historic Sotterley will hold a “UNESCO International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. As a UNESCO Slave Route Site of Remembrance, Historic Sotterley invites the public to this important day by honoring the memories of those that perished and survived the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
The event will remember the abolition of the trade and celebrate the contributions of survivors whose strength built nations. The year 2019 also commemorates 400 years since the arrival of captured Africans to Jamestown, Va. This program is made possible in part by a generous grant from Maryland Humanities.
11 a.m. — Join community members and leaders in a ceremony which will include a reading of the names of known enslaved at Historic Sotterley, and to pour libations and/or honor the ancestors in your own way at Historic Sotterley’s original slave cabin.
1 p.m. — Hear and discuss how the slave trade and its abolition has affected and continues to affect us all.
2:30 p.m. — Historic Sotterley’s bell will ring commemorating the 29 persons known to have perished on the Middle Passage to this site.
Check in will be held at the Visitor’s Center. Free site admission.
Guided Tours will be limited; please visit www.sotterley.org to check availability. Twenty people per tour.
Sheriff’s office looking for citizens to attend academy
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its 2019 Citizens Police Academy (CPA) class, set to begin in September. This 12-week program will begin on Sept. 18 and will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday evenings through Dec. 11, with the exception of Wednesday, Nov. 27. The classes will be held in various locations, including the CCSO Headquarters, District 3 Station, Community Services Annex, Crime Lab, Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, and the Charles County Courthouse.
“We are thrilled to host the Citizens Police Academy again for our fourth year,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “The CPA is a program we are very proud of. It reinforces police-community relations, and it has been the catalyst for a great partnership with the CPA Alumni Association, which class members can join after they graduate.”
Participants will learn about a wide range of topics including:
• Patrol procedures.
• Narcotics investigations.
• Forensic evidence.
• Criminal law.
• Juvenile issues.
• Use of force.
• Criminal investigations.
• Search and seizure.
Participants will get hands-on experiences to include a Firearms Training Simulator (FATS) and crime scene processing. They will also have the opportunity to ride with a police officer and to experience policing from an officer’s perspective. Participation in the Ride-along Program is not required but is strongly encouraged.
The Citizens Police Academy is a valuable opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about the realities of policing. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of Charles County. Individuals who wish to apply will be subject to a background check. This program is free of charge. There are a limited number of seats available, so anyone interested in participating in the CPA should submit their application as soon as possible.
Additional information and applications for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy can be found on our website at www.ccso.us/citizens-police-academy. Applications are due no later than Aug. 31, and should be mailed to: Charles County Sheriff’s Office, 6915 Crain Highway, P.O. Box 189, La Plata, MD 20646, Attn: Human Resources.
Additional questions about the program or application process should be directed to Captain Kevin Leahy at 301-609-6541.
USDA seeks nominations for local committees
From now through Aug. 1, the USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for candidates to run for a position on local USDA Farm Service Agency county committees in southern Maryland.
Almost anyone participating or cooperating in an FSA program — and of legal voting age — can be a candidate. Individuals can also nominate themselves.
FSA county committees play a vital and relevant role in delivering important farm programs. Participation in the election process is an important part of the county committee system that serves all producers.
Nomination forms are available on the USDA website below or from a local FSA County Office. Forms must be postmarked or delivered to the county office by August 1. Voting takes place this fall. For more information, visit the USDA Service Center or www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Charles County Office
101 Catalpa Drive, Suite 106A
La Plata, MD 20646
Phone: 301-934-9588 ext. 104
Fax: 855-305-7140
Bass Fishing League event July 27 at Smallwood State Park
The FLW Bass Fishing League tournament season will continue at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, with a T-H Marine FLW BFL Shenandoah Division tournament on the Potomac River, at Smallwood State Park, at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury.
Weigh-in is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000 respectively in the one-day tournament.
The bass fishing on the Potomac River is expected to be excellent for Shenandoah Division anglers competing next weekend, with both largemouth and smallmouth bass likely being targeted by the field. According to recent local fishing reports, bass are being found near bottom structure, grass beds and wood cover on the main river in areas below the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, biting crank baits, soft-plastic worms, jigs and topwater baits. In the creeks, bass are relating to grass beds, lily pads, drop-offs and submerged wood. During falling tides, crank baits are said to be productive, while rising tides are said to have them near the submerged wood or moving slowly around submerged grass. Flipping worms and jigs is cited as a better method for those fish. A five-bass, 16-pound should be enough to take home top honors.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
La Plata parishioner ordained as deacon
Washington Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory ordained nine men as permanent deacons for the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington at a Mass last month at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Included was Matthew Laidley, a parishioner at Sacred Heart in La Plata. Two others from Southern Maryland were ordained: John White Jr., a member of St. Anthony’s of North Beach, and Mark Kijesky, a member of St. Cecilia parish in St. Mary’s City.
The men completed almost five years of theological study and prayer in preparation for ordination.
Stewart’s Back to School Fiesta is Aug. 10
Charles County Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart invites the public to kick off the start of the upcoming school year at her annual “Back-to-School” Community Fiesta from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mattawoman Middle School, at 10145 Berry Road in Waldorf. Students attending pre-kindergarten through 12th grades are invited to attend. Arrive early, as the first 200 children present will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The “Back to School” Community Fiesta will focus on saying no to bullying, drugs and texting and driving. During the event, children will have the opportunity to sign pledges to “say no.” Nonprofits, local businesses and state agencies will provide safety and health information and resources for parents. Light refreshments will be served.
Volunteers are also needed to assist with planning and assisting at the Back to School Fiesta. Email StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov to sign up. Join social media using the hashtag #BacktoSchoolFiesta to follow event updates.
Fall financial literacy course available at Stethem
Charles County Public Schools juniors and seniors can take financial literacy for original credit this fall at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The course is a mix of online material and in-person requirements for completion. The fall session is the final opportunity for any junior or senior to complete the financial literacy course at Stethem. The change does not affect any student who is already registered to complete the course during the CCPS summer school program.
The course begins Sept. 23 and ends Jan. 16, 2020. The cost is $300 and payment is non-refundable. The blended online Apex course requires students to complete online course work as well as turn in assignments and complete course tests at the Stethem Center on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Parents must provide transportation for students. Students who do not complete the course and its requirements will receive a failing grade.
Registration for the fall course opens 8 a.m. Sept. 3 and closes at 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Students and parents will need to work with their school counselor to register for the course. Counselors must sign off on a student’s enrollment in the course. Parents will then receive details on how to pay for the course using MySchoolBucks, an online payment system used by CCPS.
CCPS is exploring additional options for students to complete the financial literacy graduation requirement outside of their traditional class schedule. For more information, contact the CCPS Office of Career and Technology Education at 301-934-7393.
Maryland Renaissance Festival 43rd season opens Aug. 24
The Maryland Renaissance Festival begins its 43rd season Aug. 24 and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day through Oct. 20 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts and more.
The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life with more than 200 professional performers on 10 stages, a 3,000-seat arena with armored jousting and streets filled with village characters. Over 140 artisans will exhibit their crafts in their own renaissance shops, along with 42 food and beverage emporiums.
From Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, tickets are $20 for adult admission, $18 for ages 62 and over and $9 for children ages 7 to 15. Beginning Sept. 14, admission increases to $27 for adult admission, $23 for ages 62 and over, and $12 for ages 7 to 15. The event is free for ages 6 and under. Group rates, multi-day passes and active duty military personnel are also available. For tickets or for more information, visit www.maryland renaissancefestival.com or email info@rennfest.com.
CyberTrip Advisor gives top tech travel tips
Family trips are in with summer in full swing. In fact, nearly two-thirds of American families will head out of town this summer. Theme parks, cruises and international travel top the 2019 summer travel list. As everyone knows, no matter where you’re headed — a new or familiar location — being continuously connected is part of the plan. While having family fun is the goal, the National Cyber Security Alliance also urges travelers to be cyber safe while away from home by following some simple practices to help keep your devices safe and your vacation plans from going awry.
Misplacing or having devices stolen can put a damper on vacation plans. It can easily happen to anyone.
• Set up the “find my phone” feature on your devices. This will allow you to find, remotely wipe data and/or disable the device if it gets into the wrong hands.
• Make sure all devices are password protected. Use a passcode or security feature (like a finger swipe) to lock your phone or mobile device in case either are misplaced or stolen.
Get Wise About Public Wi-Fi: Using public Wi-Fi at the airport or hotel is very convenient, but wireless networks and hotspots are not secure. This means that anyone using the same Wi-Fi network could potentially see what you are doing on your laptop or smartphone while you are connected.
• Limit what you do on public Wi-Fi and avoid logging in to accounts that have sensitive information such as banking and email.
• Consider using a trusted virtual private network or a personal/mobile hotspot if you need a more secure connection.
• Set your device settings to ask permission before connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
Be in the know about how to secure your continuously connected life by signing up for NCSA’s newsletters at staysafeonline.org/email-signup/.
School system earns workplace wellness award
Charles County Public Schools reached the bronze level in the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work awards. HMB is a statewide initiative through the Maryland Department of Health that supports and promotes wellness in the workplace, according to a press release.
“A healthy workforce is a productive one,” Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in the release. “By supporting healthy lifestyle choices and providing weight management and fitness options for employees, we believe the long-term effects will benefit CCPS and its staff.”
The CCPS wellness initiative includes an at-work Weight Watchers program for employees and their families, and emails highlighting health-related topics sent each month to employees with information about the flu, skin cancer, physical activity, sleep and other topics. Earlier in the year, four Webinar Wednesdays were offered covering topics such as diabetes awareness, raising healthy children, brain health and creating a work-life balance.
Healthy cooking classes taught by the culinary arts instructor at North Point High School are offered to CCPS employees on a first-come, first-served basis and immediately fill up with a waiting list. A produce stand was open during summer and fall at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to allow employees and visitors an opportunity to purchase locally-grown produce. The stand reopened this month.
Fitness classes were offered in spring and fall 2018 with 223 participants in the fall and 244 in the spring — an increase of almost 10%. Classes were offered again in Spring 2019. The Keep Well Program partners with CCPS to provide discounted World Gym memberships to employees. Participation among CCPS employees and their families jumped by 15% in the 2018-19 school year from 310 participants to 356. Future plans include a CCPS 5K race slated to be held in the fall.
Award recipients will be recognized June 7 at the 10th annual Worksite Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore.