The Charles County administrator is reminding residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of November. All offices, facilities and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans’ Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, and all senior centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be open 1 to 9 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point).
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B and St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B and Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, all senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools and all school-based community centers are closed.
• VanGO services will not be operating.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Thursday pickup will take place on Friday.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• White Plains Golf Course and Skate Park are closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Friday, Nov. 29 (Day after Thanksgiving)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be open 1 to 8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point).
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day. Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Nominations sought for comptroller’s award
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced the launch of a new award paying tribute to one of the most skilled and respected lawmakers in Maryland history, according to a news release.
The R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Award for Distinguished Public Service will recognize past or present elected officials at all levels of government who exemplify the true spirit of public service, demonstrating strong leadership, humility and compassion for the communities they serve.
Joined by two of Mitchell’s sons, the comptroller officially announced the new award last week at Twinny’s Place in Galena, a favorite restaurant of the late Speaker of the House who passed away in June.
One recipient will be selected and presented in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City.
Nominees should have a lengthy record of public service and a demonstrated commitment to helping their constituents in large and small ways.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, Nov. 25. For more information or for questions about the award, call 410-260-6346.
MSDE enhancing Holocaust instruction
Maryland State Department of Education officials have announced that they intend to adopt a number of changes to enhance and expand required Holocaust instruction in the state’s public schools, according to a MSDE news release.
The planned changes include requiring Holocaust instruction within the state’s new fourth and fifth grade social studies framework, teaching about the roots of anti-Semitism and strengthening the required Holocaust instruction in both high school U.S. history and high school modern world history.
Karen B. Salmon, superintendent of schools, also pledged to work with the state’s 24 local school systems to ensure that professional learning opportunities are created so teachers have the tools necessary to teach the Holocaust with confidence.
“We strongly believe there is a need to enhance Holocaust education in our state, so that all children learn about this horrific event and ensure it never happens again,” Salmon said in the release. “We see the changes that we are making as a substantive improvement over the current objectives and frameworks.”
Salmon announced the changes in response to concerns about Maryland’s Holocaust education requirements raised earlier this year by members of the General Assembly, the Baltimore Jewish Council and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.