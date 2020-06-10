Charles County holds virtual celebrations for grads

The Charles County Public Schools Class of 2020 were honored during in-person celebrations last week and virtual graduations to air starting June 11.
This year’s ceremonies may be different for the more than 2,075 graduating seniors, but the accomplishments of this class are historic, according to a school system news release.
The Class of 2020 earned a record number of scholarship offers totaling $124,840,988. This is the highest amount for a CCPS graduating class in at least a decade. These students not only completed their senior year virtually, but also broke records along the way.
Seniors were honored last week at optional in-person recognition events, and in virtual graduation ceremonies set to air starting June 11.
A schedule of events is posted on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com/index.php/graduation-class-of-2020.
Class of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians were announced two weeks ago and represent the top academic achievers among graduates at each school. These positions are determined by student grade-point averages.
Leading the Henry E. Lackey High School graduating class are Annie Landgraf as valedictorian and Jemila Macauley as salutatorian. Landgraf will attend Virginia Tech in the fall to study computer and electrical engineering. Macauley plans to study biomedical sciences in the fall at the University of South Florida.
La Plata High School Class of 2020 leaders include valedictorian Brandon Luton and salutatorian Tanner Wyant. Luton will attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in the fall and plans to study engineering. Wyant heads to Georgetown University in the fall and plans to study math, psychics or political science.
The Maurice J. McDonough High School Class of 2020 is led by co-valedictorians Haley Arnold and Jake Burgess. Class salutatorian is Olivia Johnson. Arnold will attend McDaniel College and plans to major in psychology and minor in neuroscience. Burgess is attending the Honors College at the University of Maryland, College Park. He will major in operations management and business analytics. Johnson heads out of state in the fall to attend the University of Chicago. She plans to double major in mathematics and psychology.
Valedictorian for the Class of 2020 at North Point High School is Maxwell Stine. Kai Ko is the class salutatorian at North Point. Stine will attend the University of Maryland, College Park in the fall to study computer engineering. Ko will study computer science at Johns Hopkins University.
St. Charles High School senior Faith Washington leads the Class of 2020 as valedictorian. Washington will attend Johns Hopkins University in the fall to study Biology. Joe Mike Christopher Trespeces is class salutatorian at St. Charles. He plans to study computer science at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Valedictorian for the Class of 2020 at Thomas Stone High School is Elizabeth Daniel and class salutatorian is Ashani Davis. Daniel heads out of state to the University of Florida in the fall. She will major in engineering. Davis also heads out of state in the fall to North Carolina where she will attend Wake Forest University. She plans to major in history.
The graduating class from Westlake High School is led by valedictorian Nimer Pannu and salutatorian Kathleen Martinez. Pannu has not finalized her plans for the fall. She is interested in studying abroad, but is waiting to hear back from schools she was wait listed. Her top choice would be Bryn Mawr College and she is undecided on a major. Martinez was accepted into the Meyerhoff Scholars Program at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She plans to study computer science.
2020 graduation numbers by school (scholarship totals may increase as offers are received)
Henry E. Lackey High School
Total graduates: 246
Scholarship offers: $14,810,408
La Plata High School
Total graduates: 288
Scholarship offers: $17,584,900
Maurice J. McDonough High School
Total graduates: 198
Scholarship offers: $12,156,245
North Point High School
Total graduates: 433
Scholarship offers: $20,861,429
St. Charles High School
Total graduates: 358
Scholarship offers: $19,589,921
Thomas Stone High School
Total graduates: 270
Scholarship offers: $23,433,700
Westlake High School
Total graduates: 286
Scholarship offers: $16,404,385
Charles County Public Schools
Total graduates: 2,079
Total scholarship offers: $124,840,988