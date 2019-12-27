Two Charles County men — Kevin Johnson of St. Charles and Jeffrey Mayer of Waldorf — are among five Maryland Lottery winners and over 300 lottery participants from across the nation vying to become the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year.
A VIP trip to New York City will culminate in a $1 million Powerball drawing where country artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year during this year’s live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.” Decker will provide live updates from the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC’s live telecast and the big reveal announcing the winner will air just after midnight on Jan. 1.
The once-in-a-lifetime prize includes:
• A four-day/three-night trip-for-two to New York City.
• Round-trip transportation (plane or train) to and from New York City.
• Hotel accommodations.
• Tickets to see the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” at Radio City Music Hall.
• A holiday dinner cruise on the Hudson River.
• Spending money and meals.
• An exclusive New Year’s Eve gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel with prime viewing of the Times Square ball drop.
• A chance to win $1 million prize.
The five Maryland Lottery winners were selected from more than 200,000 entries. A total of 25 lotteries are sending winners to New York City for the big event. Through a random drawing, the more than 300 participants will be narrowed down to five finalists. Those finalists will learn — live on television — that he or she has become the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year.
County announces January operating schedule
The Charles County administrator is reminding residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of January, according to a news release. All offices, facilities and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO services will not be running.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) is closed.
Thursday, Jan. 2
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, and all senior centers are closed.
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
• The Gilbert Run Recycling Center and Breeze Farm Recycling Center will be open.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
Monday, Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and school-based community centers are closed.
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• All indoor pools will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) are closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Chapman State Park hosting First Day Hike
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to join a First Day Hike, Maryland’s annual tradition for a fun, healthy kickoff to the new year.
On Jan. 1, the Maryland Park Service will offer 40 guided hikes on 33 state lands and parks, as part of a nationwide event sponsored by America’s State Parks, according to a DNR press release. The earliest of the hikes starts at 8 a.m. while the latest has been planned to take advantage of year’s first sunset.
Among the new hikes planned is the First Day Birding Hike at Chapman State Park in Charles County.
The hikes will provide a variety of outdoor adventures and experiences for every level of hiker and walker, including unique access to Maryland’s cultural, historic natural resources and treasures, along with opportunities for education and stewardship. Many hikes are even pet-friendly.
Numerous parks, state forests, and wildlife management areas will also be open Jan. 1 for self-guided treks.
“There’s no better way to start 2020 than with an invigorating hike exploring Maryland’s beautiful public lands,” DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in the press release. “This growing tradition brings thousands of Marylanders together in resolution for better health and connection with our natural resources.”
Among those hiking will be Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), continuing his commitment to visiting all state parks and other public lands by the time he leaves office. Rutherford began 2019 with a hike at Patapsco Valley State Park.
On New Year’s Day 2019, more than 3,700 people hiked 8,500 miles on 36 different First Day Hikes throughout Maryland — triple the previous year’s numbers.