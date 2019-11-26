Charles County government announced that the 2019 Annual Report and Year in Review video are available online for public viewing. The Annual Report and Year in Review video offer a comprehensive look back at 2019. The report shares the county’s accomplishments in the areas of education, health, public safety and quality of life. The video is a look back on key milestones that were achieved in 2019, including:
• Designation of Mallows Bay as a national marine sanctuary.
• The county’s efforts to address climate change.
• Opening of Billingsley Elementary School.
• Launching of the first county government Citizen’ Academy.
Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/AnnualReport, to view or download a PDF version of the annual report or to view the 2019 Year in Review video.
As a highlight to this year’s Annual Report, Charles County government has published the first of two climate resiliency podcasts. Tune into the Charles County Unscripted podcast on the Annual Report webpage to learn more about how Charles County is working to mitigate and adapt to a changing climate.
To request a copy of the report, contact Donna Fuqua at FuquaD@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-885-2779. DVD copies may be requested at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/media-services/ccgtv/ccgtv.
Workshops on alternative irrigation set
The Charles County Extension Office and Conserve: A Center of Excellence at the Nexus of Sustainable Water Reuse, Food and Health will host a half-day workshop for farmers and local officials interested in learning more about using recycled water as an alternative irrigation water source for agriculture.
The Water Reuse for Agriculture: What Growers Need to Know Workshop will be held on Dec. 4 at the Charles County Extension Office, at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton. The workshop will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sessions will cover issues associated with water quality research, new water filtration and treatment technologies, and updates on reclaimed water regulations for Maryland agriculture. Workshops are free to attend and lunch is provided. Registration is required to attend to guarantee a lunch.
Attendance at this program will also earn three Ag Nutrient Management CEUs.
To register online, visit go.umd.edu/w2C.
Association seeking memorials of opioid epidemic
The Southern Maryland Disc Golf Association is holding its “The Fight — Round 2” golf fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Turkey Hill Park in La Plata. The event is a fundraiser to fight opioid addiction. The association is seeking dedications from those who have lost loved ones to heroin and opioid addiction to be displayed at the holes during the course of the tournament. For more information, contact Noel Duke at charlesnoelduke@gmail.com or 301-712-3197.
SMADC seeks new member nominations
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is seeking interested individuals to fill voting membership vacancies.
The commission’s purpose is to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland, and to expanding and promoting a viable and profitable agricultural farming community. While the primary focus is on the five southern Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s, many of its initiatives reach statewide.
Board members come from a broad spectrum of the community, including, farmers, agribusiness, county government, economic development, land planning and zoning officials, chambers of commerce, tourism, the College of Southern Maryland, and the state departments of Agriculture, Business and Economic Development, elected state and local officials and University of Maryland Extension.
Currently, there are five board member positions open including:
• A 4-year term for an Anne Arundel County farmer.
• A 4-year term for a Calvert County farmer.
• A 4-year term for a Charles County farmer.
• A 2-year term for an at-large urban agriculture position.
• A 2-year term for an at-large no industry specification position.
The commission typically meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of every month, in Hughesville, at the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission offices.
There is no July meeting. Members may use the conference call system for meetings as needed, although in person attendance is greatly preferred.
To be considered, a candidate must submit all pertinent contact information with a brief paragraph describing their background and relationship to the agricultural community to Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com. A recommendation letter from a current board member is suggested. Current board members are listed on the ‘About SMADC’ page at www.SMADC.com.
The deadline is Dec. 31. Applications will be reviewed in January and new members announced by Jan. 31. New members are expected to attend the Feb. 6 meeting.
For more information on SMADC programs and the current commission members, visit www.smadc.com or call 240-528-8850.