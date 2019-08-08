Block parties, cookouts, festivals, parades, live music and other fun events were the talk of the town Tuesday as nearly 50 Charles County neighborhoods participated in the annual National Night Out 2019 community-building campaign, a social fiesta that helps strengthen camaraderie between police and residents in their pursuit of safer environments.
The evening kicked off at Moose Lodge No. 1709 in White Plains, where dozens of police officers, including Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), county commissioners, government representatives and supporting organizations gathered for a brief ceremony. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) made a special appearance and also gave a few remarks, along with Berry, Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D).
Berry said no law enforcement agency can be successful without positive relationships and support from the citizens it serves.
“Historically, we have done a phenomenal job here in Charles County. If we look back to 2004, we can see that the hard work between law enforcement and the community has paid off significantly,” said Berry. “We have a total reduction in crime, throughout the whole county, of over 20%.”
When the community and law enforcement work together as a “cohesive unit,” Berry said the “criminal element cannot take a foothold in any community.”
“National Night Out is a great [time] to get out in the community and make sure that those relationships are solid,” Rutherford said. “The governor and our entire administration appreciates what you all do in terms of making sure that our communities are safe and working hard to take care of business everyday. We respect that and will always have your back.”
The organizers of the festivities in the King’s Grant neighborhood of La Plata upped their game this year by setting up a moon bounce and inviting two food trucks to attend, both of which attracted long lines. The Southern Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross was on hand to educate residents about its disaster response programs, blood drives and first aid classes. Members also handed out stuffed animals and pillowcases with instructions printed on them to help children pack in an emergency.
“I love the opportunity to really engage with the community, especially the children,” said Joe Hurst, the disaster program manager for the Red Cross’ Greater Chesapeake Region. “They always want to ask questions, and they get competitive for the prizes we give away.”
The front lawn of Christ Episcopal Church on Charles Street in La Plata was turned over to live music and poetry readings, the second in a series of “HeartSongs” events organized by the Rev. Kate Heichler, the church’s rector, who said the evening’s turnout was strong.
Recalling last year’s heavy downpour, Heichler was prepared to hold the event in the church’s event room. But with partly cloudy skies, families were able to hang out on the lawn while they listened to music and waved to fire trucks passing by. Others mingled and chatted, between songs, over homemade burgers and ribs with their iced tea or lemonade in hand.
Among the features at Tri-County Youth Services’ National Night Out celebration was a moon bounce, craft table, face paint and former Washington Redskins football player Santana Moss. For the final portion of the event, kids and adults lined up to shake hands and get signatures from the famous football player. Moss even competed in a pull-up contest against one of the young adults present.
“I called [Santana Moss] up,” said Yolonda Carter, outreach specialist at Tri-County Youth Services. “He answered the phone and he said yes with no hesitation.”
Allison James, program director at Tri-County Youth Services, said the event went well.
“The families, the children are having a good time,” James said. “Some of the youth are even leading some of the activities.”
Mary Louise Webb’s celebration off of Bryantown Road might have been smaller than years prior but, nonetheless, was filled with families and fun.
Webb, who was born on the acreage, has been hosting a National Night Out celebration for five years and will be celebrating her 95th birthday this fall.
“There’s nothing better than knowing your neighbor,” Webb said. “I feel that people need to be a little closer.”
In a public statement released Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said National Night Out events “provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen the dialogue between residents and law enforcement personnel,” which will “help improve the safety and well-being of communities throughout the Fifth District.”
“I thank the families, business owners, community leaders, law enforcement officers and neighborhood organizations for coming together today,” Hoyer said in the press release, “and for their continued efforts to work together to improve our communities.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY