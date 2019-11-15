University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center was recently awarded a $26,000 grant from the Rural Maryland Council.
Charles Regional is earmarking the funds for a pilot program called the “Transportation to Wellness Project” that provides eligible patients with free transportation home from the hospital or to post-hospitalization medical appointments, according to a hospital press release.
The goals of the program include allowing patients to return home from the hospital as soon as they are medically discharged, reducing the rate of post-hospitalization appointments missed or canceled due to transportation barriers, and lessening the burden and economic hardship placed on caregivers and family members.
Residents of Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties will be eligible for the program if they meet a variety of criteria related to age, income, risk and disability as outlined by the grant guidelines. As of Oct. 1, patients who meet eligibility criteria will have transportation arranged from the hospital or to follow-up appointments with primary care physicians and specialists in the area.
Additionally, the Transportation to Wellness Project is made possible by matching funding from the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation.
“Transportation can be a barrier to care,” Susan Vogel, executive director of the CRMC Foundation, said in the release. “This is a particular challenge in rural and low-income areas of Southern Maryland, and we were thrilled to receive the grant funding and offer this program to make an impact.”
For more information on the Transportation to Wellness Project, call 301-609-4976.
Zonta Club now accepting award applications
Applications for the 2020 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Charles County by contacting info@zontacharlescounty.org.
The goal of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and their community, as well as the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The Young Women in Public Affairs Award program looks to the young women of today to be the leaders of tomorrow.
Applications are due by March 1, 2020.
Applicants aged 16 to 19 on April 1, studying at a high school, college or university in Southern Maryland or who are studying elsewhere but are residents of Southern Maryland at the time of application are eligible to apply.
The Young Women in Public Affairs Award is funded through voluntary contributions to the Zonta International Foundation. More information about the award, as well as the 2020 application, can be found at foundation.zonta.org/ywpaaward.
Bryans Road Shopping Center to host concert
From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center, at 3087 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road, will host its first Thanksgiving Gospel Extravaganza featuring “The Chosen Vessel” — Martha House, Mary House, Thomas House, and Kayla House; Rachelle Brackett, and more. The event is free to the public. Those in need of a Thanksgiving basket can contact Gloria Jolly at 301-509-6637 to register for free basket.
Community Bank holding food and toy drive
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is hosting its ninth annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive now through Dec. 6. Non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Community Bank branch.
The drive will benefit several nonprofit organizations. Food collected in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will be donated to the Southern Maryland Food Bank. Food donated at the Fredericksburg branch will benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. All toys collected will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots programs in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg. Anyone wishing to help make a difference in the life of a child or family this holiday season by making a donation is invited to stop by any Community Bank of the Chesapeake branch.
For more information on the drive, contact Stefanie at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com.