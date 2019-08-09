University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
The medical center additionally received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Elite Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Community arts grants applications available
Over the past 32 years, the Charles County Arts Alliance has awarded more than $800,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations and schools in Charles County to support activities in the performing, visual and literary arts.
As in previous years, the CCAA Arts Grant Program offers two types of grants: Community Arts Development grants for nonprofit organizations, and Arts in Education grants for schools. The CAD grants have two sub-categories: General Operating grants for arts organizations, and Special Project grants for nonprofit organizations that present activities in the performing, visual and literary arts. Nonprofit organizations can request a CAD grant for up to $10,000; the AIE grant program for schools is still under revision. All grants have matching requirements ranging from a 1-to-1 ratio to 4-to-1, depending on the amount being requested. The grant funds will be awarded at the CCAA Annual Gala on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The CAD grant season is now open with the posting of applications on the website at www.charlescountyarts.org/grants, and with hard-copies available through the CCAA Office.
Completed CAD grant applications with all required copies must be in the possession of the CCAA Office (not postmarked) no later than noon on Friday, Oct. 4. AIE grant applications (for schools) will be available in early September and will be posted on the website. The CCAA does not accept responsibility for incomplete, lost, misdirected or late applications; such applications will not be considered.
Free grant writing seminar is Sept. 12 at CSM La Plata
The College of Southern Maryland La Plata campus will host the 14th Annual Free Grants Training Seminar from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Business and Industry Building, Room 113, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
The event will cover topics including finding the right fit, addressing key questions for identifying potential funders, proposal writing best practices, an overview of how to write a standard project proposal and available resources for nonprofits.
The event is presented by the nonprofit Institute, CSM, the Governor’s Grants Office, Charles County Government, the Charles County Charitable Trust and the Charles County Public Library. The presenter is Elizabeth Madjlesi of Candid.
To register, visit annualgrantstraining.eventbrite.com.
Fly fishing tournament for disabled vets is Sept. 21
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is holding its inaugural Southern Maryland Slam Fishing Tournament and Dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at The JES Avanti Foundation at Bluff Point in Bushwood.
Presented by FGS, this inaugural event will feature a fly fishing tournament hosting 12 disabled veteran participants for a special day on the water followed by a fundraising dinner overlooking the water. The event aims to strengthen Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing’s efforts to reach disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans in the National Capital region and throughout the United States.
The dinner will feature a cocktail hour with silent auction, seated dinner and a short program featuring veteran guest speakers who will share their healing journey with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and how it fostered their physical and emotional recovery.
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.
Activities are provided free of charge to all participants. What began in 2005 as a single program at Walter Reed Army Medical Center now exceeds 200 programs led by more than 3,600 volunteers.