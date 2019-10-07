The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced Oct. 1 that the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery would receive more than $8 million dollars for a significant expansion, according to a press release from Sen. Ben Cardin’s office.
These federal funds will support the construction of 6,000 pre-placed crypts, 500 standard burial plots, roads, irrigation, landscaping and supporting infrastructure, the press release stated.
“The men and women who have served in our military deserve our gratitude not only in our words, but in our actions. The expansion of Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery here in Maryland will make sure that veterans and their eligible family members receive an appropriately honorable burial, recognizing their indelible service and sacrifice to our nation,” Cardin (D-Md.) said in the release.
“I’m pleased that the Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded this important funding to the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in the release. “These funds will allow for the expansion of the cemetery and ensure it is kept in good repair. We must ensure our veterans receive the full honors they deserve.”
The VA Veterans Cemetery Grants Program is designed to complement the 138 VA national cemeteries.
Since its inception 41 years ago, the VCGP has awarded grants totaling more than $817 million to establish, expand, improve or operate and maintain 115 state and tribal veterans cemeteries.
These grant-funded cemeteries provided more than 39,000 burials in 2018.
“We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the men and women who have fought for our country. Expanding the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery will allow us to continue to honor the sacrifice of our veterans and their families, and give their loved ones a place to commemorate their lives and service to our country,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees, said in the release. “We must keep working to ensure our veterans and their families have access to the services and honors they’ve earned.”