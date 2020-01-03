The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, under the directorship of Leroy Pressley, is looking for additional singers. The choral group focuses on extended choral works as well as various choral styles and periods of music. The choral group will be conducting auditions beginning at 6:30 p..m. by appointment on Monday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 13. Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, at 11610 Rubina Place in Waldorf.
Auditions will consist of vocal warm-ups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine the singer’s vocal range. No prepared piece is necessary. High school age and older singers are welcome. The chorus is especially looking for tenors and baritones/basses, but all voices are appreciated.
The choir meets regularly from September to June, rehearsing Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, and performs three different concerts throughout the season.
The 2019-2020 concerts will be “Winter Melodies Old and New” (Renaissance dinner), “Melodies through Time” and “Groovy 60’s Melodies.”
Call Carol at 301-642-0594 for audition appointments. For more information, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com or follow them on Facebook at Chesapeake Choral Arts Society.
House candidate to hold town hall
Mckayla Wilkes, the Democratic primary challenger to 20-term incumbent Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), will be hosting a town hall at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Wilkes is running on a progressive platform that includes the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-All and ending the federal prohibition on cannabis.
CASA seeks volunteers
Every day, children across Southern Maryland are removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. Although Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Maryland continues to serve more of these children each year, the need for CASA volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the child welfare and court systems.
CASA volunteers work one-on-one with an abused or neglected child, advocating for his or her best interests. Essentially, CASA volunteers “speak up” for these children in the court and child welfare systems, making sure they are safe and well-cared for, are getting the services they need, and are placed in a permanent, safe, nurturing home as quickly as possible.
These children may also have health, learning, emotional or psychological challenges, and need special services that the Court should be aware of via the CASA volunteer’s updates. “CASA volunteers don’t require any specific education. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children. We’ll train and supervise them to be effective voices in court,” says Tonya Kennerly, program manager for CASA of Southern Maryland.
Anyone interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer should visit center-for-children.org/programs/court-appointed-special-advocate-casa/ for more information, or reach out to the CASA of Southern Maryland casa@center-for-children.org or call NaQuita Coates, Training and Recruitment Specialist, at 410-535-3047. The next volunteer training is scheduled for Jan. 23.
Scholarships for teens impacted by Alzheimer’s
High school seniors across the country who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease are invited to share their experiences to raise awareness and have the chance to earn a college scholarship through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. The deadline to enter the contest is Jan. 17.
AFA’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $500.
Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded. AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors. Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
Students can learn more about the contest and submit their essays by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. All essays must be submitted by Jan. 17.
DNR service center moved to Solomons
The previous Department of Natural Resources’ Southern Region Service Center moved from its previous Prince Frederick location to Solomons in the previous Solomon’s Island Visitor Center building at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the Thomas Johnson bridge.
The service center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays). The telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, toll free in Maryland. The fax number is 410-535-4737. Payments for licenses and permits are accepted in cash, checks, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. The location is managed by Margie MacCubbin, who can be reached at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
Charles County Arts Alliance accepting scholarship applications
Each year the Charles County Arts Alliance offers a $1,000 scholarship to one outstanding graduating senior from each of the seven public high schools in Charles County who plans to major in the performing, literary or visual arts at a four year college or university with the goal of a career in the arts.
Visit charlescountyarts.org/program/scholarships/ to download an application. Charles County Public Schools seniors may also see their college and career advisers for a copy of the application.
Complete applications must be submitted via U.S. Postal Mail to the CCAA Office, P.O. Box 697, White Plains, MD 20695, in sufficient time to be received (not postmarked) by noon on March 6. Applications may also be hand-delivered to the CCAA Office at 10250 La Plata Road in La Plata, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, or email info@charlescountyarts.org or ronbrown990@gmail.com.
The mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit www.charlescountyarts.org.