The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its winter concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New,” on Dec. 12, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.
The concert will feature many traditional and uplifting Christmas favorites, with works such as “Jubilate Deo,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Jingle Bells” and “Silver Bells.”
The featured work for the concert will be “Shout for Joy — A Suite of Christmas Spirituals,” featuring “Mary Had a Baby” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”
The Thursday, Dec. 12, performance is a benefit concert for the Peace Lutheran Food Pantry and is free, but donations to the food bank will be accepted and there will be a bake sale. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Saturday, Dec. 14, performance includes a three-course meal with choice of entrée — roast turkey and dressing, glazed ham or vegetable lasagna. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $35 for students, seniors and members of the military. The Sunday, Dec. 15, performance includes a dessert reception after the concert. The performance begins at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and members of the military.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 301-642-0594 or by visiting www.chesapeakechoral.com.
First scholarship fair set for Dec. 17
The first College of Southern Maryland/Charles County Public Schools Scholarship Resource Fair is 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 17, at the La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room (room 103), 8730 Mitchell Road.
The scholarship fair presents an opportunity for juniors, seniors and parents to connect with local scholarships available in Charles County. There will be parent workshops and application assistance. The fair is fee. For more information, call 301-934-7314.
Charles County marks national homeless memorial
The National Homeless Persons Interfaith Memorial Service will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Christ Church, at 112 Charles Street in La Plata.
The Charles County community is invited to join with local faith communities and agencies serving men, women and children who are homeless, as well as consumers of those services, to remember those who have died homeless in the area in the past years. The event is sponsored by LifeStyles of Maryland and Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata, according to a news release. The interfaith service will include readings and prayers offered by local clergy, uplifting music and a call to action to support efforts to end homelessness. The worship includes a candlelight tribute to each person who has died homeless in the region in recent years, and will end with a candlelight procession out into the dark night, in solidarity with the increasing numbers who cannot afford homes in Charles County.
Homelessness in Charles County continues to increase, with families falling into homelessness at the fastest rate. Since 1990, Dec. 21 — the longest night of the year and often one of the coldest — has become a national Memorial Day for Homeless Persons, marked in many communities by such worship gatherings. The National Coalition for the Homeless, National Consumer Advisory Board and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council co-sponsor National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day “to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness and to remember our homeless friends who have paid the ultimate price for our nation’s failure to end homelessness,” according to the event website. This is the second year the event is being held in Charles County.
CSM offers student aid application help
The College of Southern Maryland is hosting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, Workshop at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 19 at the La Plata Campus, Administration Building (AD), Room 110, 8730 Mitchell Road.
The college’s Financial Assistance Department will provide one-on-one assistance to members of the community completing a Free Application for Federal Aid, the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. This workshop is offered every third Thursday of the month. To learn what documents to bring with you and for more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/FAFSA-Workshop-12.19.19.