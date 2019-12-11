CSM hosting jazz concert

The College of Southern Maryland Jazz Ensemble Solid Brass Concert is at 8 p.m., Dec. 14, at the La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road. The CSM Jazz Ensemble, Solid Brass, will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. For tickets or more information, email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or go to www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/latin-ensemble/index.