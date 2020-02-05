The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, the Maryland Independent and other newspapers in the state will feature a Maryland Writers’ Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Alice McGill
“For me, writing is an expedition through life experiences.” — Alice McGill
Genre: Children’s literature. Children’s literature, or juvenile literature, includes stories, books, magazines and poems made for children. Modern children’s literature is classified in two different ways: genre or the intended age of the reader. McGill writes for ages 7 to 12.
A partial reading list includes “The Griots’ Cookbook,” “Molly Bannaky,” “Miles’ Song,” “Sure As Sunrise: Stories of Bruh Rabbit and his Walkin’ Talkin’ Friends,” “In the Hollow of Your Hand: Slave Lullabies” and “Here We Go Round,” as well as the audio recording “Flying Africans.”
Alice McGill was born in the small rural town of Scotland Neck, N.C. She attended a four-room school with her seven brothers and sisters. Her parents were avid readers and storytellers, her father being the best. He read aloud from the News and Observer Newspaper and Time Magazine or listened to his children read from books borrowed from school.
In the fourth grade, McGill read her first thick book. It was “The Five Little Peppers and How They Grew.” The characters, Polly, Ben, Davie and Phronsie, remained her favorite book characters for years. As a result, she developed an interest in storytelling, poetry, and oratorical contests.
McGill won a four-year scholarship to Elizabeth City State Teacher’s College. She earned a degree in elementary education and taught school for almost 18 years before becoming a full-time, traveling storyteller. One of her most well-known storytelling performances re-creates the life of Sojourner Truth; the story is based on Truth’s own writings on abolition, women’s rights, motherhood and other topics.
In 1999, McGill turned Molly Bannaky, one of her favorite stories, into a book. “Molly Bannaky” became an American Library Association Notable Book as well as the winner of the 2000 IRA Picture Book Award and the 2000 Jane Addams Award. Its success encouraged her to write down other stories for children and their parents to enjoy. Her books usually have African American protagonists or deal with African American issues.
Traveling has taken her to 41 states, Canada, the West Indies and South Africa. McGill is married and lives in Columbia.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites readers to have fun writing children’s literature for ages 7 to 12 using up to 100 words. Select a protagonist that mirrors your race or cultural group and write about an issue involving your race or cultural group.
Readers can submit their responses at the website www.marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 25th of the month to receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table submission certificate. Selected prompts will be published next month. Other information can be found at www.mwawritersroundtable.org.
Last month’s reader selections
In January, readers were asked to have fun writing poetry using just 100 words; pick or make up a special occasion, venue opening, or dedication and write a poem in honor of the event.
Here are some regional selections:
A memorial ceremony for Benjamin Hance, who was lynched at the age of 22 in Leonardtown in 1887, was held Nov. 1, 2019. This poem was written on Jan. 2, 2020.
For Benjamin Hance
Black man hanging from a witch hazel tree
Hanging where they left him for all to see
Gone home to wives and daughters
What are they thinking?
What do they dream?
“Strange fruit” sang Billie Holliday
Blood on the tree ...
Blood on the root ...
What shall we do now, now what?
Dig up the root, keep on digging
Put it in a jar, place it in the light for all to see
It happened here
It happened here
Written by Merideth Taylor of Lexington Park
Carrying on the Dream
A baby was born here,
the world watches and waits.
Destiny is calling
change is needed.
Come walk on that same sacred space
for the boy who grew up here
would do more than just dream.
He would fill the world with love and light.
The young man worshiped here,
prayed for peace and equality.
One man.
A voice that changed a nation.
The man died and was buried here.
One man. A dream.
Fighting for justice and equality
for all.
Not satisfied with silence –
he knew what he stood for.
Threats were something he would endure.
A world remembers.
Written by Teresa Ward of Hughesville
Olympus Mons Off-leap Station, Aug. 6, 3020 CE
Today, under moons named for Fear and Terror, on this dusty mountain at the edge of space, we dedicate this launch site. This launch site stands as a temple to human will. Humanity’s past imprisoned Earth’s people: wars, famine, racism, religion, and backslides into barbarity. Despite these evils, for the sake of peace, we fought our way here. From here we move beyond the sanguine sands of Mars to Titan, Io, and worlds above worlds. We seek not Heaven but heavens and the stars alone. The stars are enough. Requiem inter astra.
Written by Lawrence P. McGuire of Waldorf
Ode to a new beginning.
I was nestled and warm, snug in my bed.
Then jostled awake and pulled by my head.
I was prodded and yanked, with several quick shoves,
I have a new foe, the man with white gloves.
He had a mean face, an icy cold stare,
Our only shared trait, we both have no hair.
“This cord’s got to go;” He picked up a knife
Cutting he said: “Enjoy your new life.”
Some frazzled lady, emitted a shout,
met her just as the placenta oozed out.
It isn’t too late, I still have no sin,
Now do me a favor: “Stuff me back in!”
Written by Steve Baker of Hughesville