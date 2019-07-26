Christ Church in La Plata will participate in this year’s National Night Out by hosting an open mic night, the second in it’s new series “HeartSongs.” This one will take place outside, in front of the historic church at 112 Charles St. In the event of rain, the festivities will move inside to the church’s hospitality space. In addition to performances, the church will offer barbecued chicken and pork, and fixings — all are welcome. The block party begins at 6 p.m., with music from 7 to 9 p.m. Performers are asked to register in advance with the Rev. Kate Heichler by emailing kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. There are National Night Out events all over La Plata and Charles County, bringing the community together. Christ Church has been central to the greater La Plata community since its founding in 1683.
For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org or “Christ Church, LaPlata, MD” on Facebook or email the pastor, the Rev. Kate Heichler, at kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
Household hazardous waste collection Aug. 3
The Department of Public Works will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10430 Audie Lane in La Plata. Accepted items include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers and other poisons found in the home. Any container that does not have a readable, original label must be marked.
Materials not accepted include bio-medical waste (sharps, needles or anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding kitty litter, shredded paper, paint hardener or sawdust to aid in drying it out.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656.
Leadership Maryland accepting applications for Class of 2020
Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2020. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities and their state. The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, age and gender.
To be considered for the Class of 2020, application packages must include:
• Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org.
• Paid non-refundable application fee of $250.
• Two references.
• One letter of recommendation
• Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or are their own supervisor).
• Professional color photo
Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland, at 134 Holiday Court, Suite 318, Annapolis, Md. 21401, by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Upon acceptance of the application, candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with members of the Leadership Maryland selection committee. The selected Class of 2020 will be announced in early February 2020.
Before applying, candidates should know they will be able to attend Class of 2020 sessions on the following dates:
• March 23 (evening reception)
• April 23 and 24 (mandatory)
• May 14 and 15
• June 18 and 19
• July 16 and 17
• Sept. 24 and 25
• Oct. 22 and 23
• Nov. 13
• Dec. 8
Full information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application instructions, selection process, tuition and financial assistance, 2020 program dates and locations and attendance policy are available at www.leadershipmd.org. For more information, contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or info@leadershipmd.org.
CSM faculty receive certification awards
Nurse faculty at the College of Southern Maryland were among the 57 across the state to receive a $5,000 award from the Maryland Higher Education Commission for completing or renewing their Certified Nurse Educator credentials during the 2017 to 2019 academic years.
The Nurse Support Program II developed a new Academic Nurse Educator Certification Award program at the request and with the guidance of the Maryland Council of Deans and Directors of Nursing Programs. The CNE is a mark of distinction and demonstration of excellence in the specialty area of education. The Academic Nurse Educator Certification awards represented faculty across Maryland at eleven community colleges and nine colleges and universities. Any professional development activity that enhances their career will be approved, such as continuing all professional certifications and licensing for their clinical specialty, CNE examination fees, continuing education requirements to maintain the credential, and payment of dues for professional organizations.
The Nurse Support Program II is funded by the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission and administered by MHEC, and provides funding for the ANEC award to faculty who demonstrated excellence as an academic nurse educator through achieving and maintaining the National League for Nursing’s Certified Nurse Educator credential. The next ANEC award cycle will be moved to March in honor of Certified Nurses Day, with nominations due by March 15, 2020.