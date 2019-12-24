Just after Thanksgiving, we asked our readers to think about Christmases past. We asked folks to recall the best gift they ever received. Also, our staff writers in Southern Maryland posed that question to a handful of newsmakers in our area. So here are treasured memories of treasured Christmas presents. Enjoy.
Lighting the way
I love Christmas. I always put my heart into the preparation, baking assorted cookies for special people, cooking for my family and decorating. It was a task deciding what to write. I have so many fond memories of past Christmases. I ultimately decided on a combination of past Christmases.
I love making Christmas gifts. My favorite of all times is a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” lamp for my darling great-grandson, Carter. He was about 2 at the time. He is 4 years old now. I had an old lamp, cut out ninja turtle images from T-shirts and decoupaged them onto the shade. I glued ninja turtle figures on the base of the lamp and one figure glued to the top. I glued rope from the top to the bottom so the ninja could easily climb down. I made a sign for the top ninja to hold that says, “Ninja Carter.” I hope it created a great memory for Carter as one of his favorite gifts.
Since Carter has been born, he has been the star of all Christmas memories. He’s his Grandma Danielle’s (my daughter) right-hand man, his Uncle Jeff’s (my son) best buddy, and his mom, Chasity’s (my granddaughter), “everything.” Last but not least, he’s Mimi’s (that’s me, Cassie) best stand-up comedian, who’s refused to call me “Mimi” since he could talk. He calls me “Moo Moo,” but it beats grandma. Christmas has never been the same since “Carter the Man” came on the scene.
One of my favorite gifts of all time was given to me by Chasity (then 6), Danielle and Jeff, 20 years ago. It is a beautiful ruby birthstone ring. I have never taken my ring off, and get many compliments for it. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Written by Cassie Sandrovich of Brandywine
A doll, or two
Christmas was always special in our home when I was a child. Dad with his cedar trees cut in Southern Maryland, which would stick us when we would decorate it. Dad said they reminded him of his home in the Northern Neck of Virginia. There were also special events at church, which included a Christmas cantata and a Christmas play, and always Christmas caroling. Our life was pretty much centered on the church, so we participated in everything.
One special Christmas that does stand out for me was in 1948. We were living on 17th Place, N.E., in Washington, D.C. We weren’t rich my any means, but Mom and Dad were always thrifty, which enabled us to live comfortably. They had lived through the Great Depression and the war, and had learned how to make the most of everything they had.
We were sometimes taken to see Santa before Christmas, but if we did not get to see him, we wrote him letters. That year I asked Santa for a bride doll. All the girls in the neighborhood played with dolls, mostly baby dolls, but I had my heart set on a bride doll.
On Christmas morning I came down the stairs and there under the tree she stood, leaning against a doll swing, which was an extra treat. She was beautiful, had blonde hair like mine, a beautiful white dress and a veil that hung down her back. She had another dress, blue with flowers, long and silky. My mother had made her a “going-away suit.” It was green wool, had a pleated skirt and a short jacket with a collar. I was thrilled. Of course, I thought Santa had supplied all of those lovely things, not Mom and Dad. Our stockings were filled with nuts and fruit, and as always, one candy cane.
Many years later, I regret to say, that doll got away from me. I don’t remember what happened to her. Years later when Mom came to live with me, she insisted on buying me another bride doll. She is so beautiful, and I still have her. Each time I look at her I think of the doll on that Christmas morning and the joy it brought to me, and the love that went into buying it for that little girl of age 8.
Written by Wilda Brann Cheseldine of Newburg
‘A Dickens of a Christmas’
Mike Bellis, the executive director of the United Way of Charles County, grew up in Florida and said he “grew up ALICE,” an acronym the organization uses in reference to those who are asset-limited and income-constrained but are employed. So for the Bellis clan, he said, money was often tight, which meant they didn’t have extravagant holiday blowouts.
That doesn’t mean, though, that Bellis family Christmas celebrations weren’t memorable. Bellis recalled the great care his mother took to make the holidays special for him and his two older siblings.
Some years, he said, money was particularly tight and there wouldn’t be as many gifts to anticipate, but creative-themed celebrations and personal touches like hand-made Advent calendars made the holiday special nonetheless.
“We couldn’t afford trips to Disney to go see the lights or whatever. That just wasn’t on the table,” Bellis said. “One of my favorites was ‘A Dickens of a Christmas.’ She would make the stories of Charles Dickens come to life. Mom would make a goose, and figgy pudding and we’d watch ‘A Christmas Carol.’ The goose was a big deal. That wasn’t cheap to get. That was a splurge, and it all tied in to make these shoestring Christmases special. And that’s ultimately what Christmas is about — not throwing money at kids and giving them two hours of unwrapping, but celebrating family and the glad tidings we’re supposed to share this time of year. My mom nailed it.”
Written by staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood
Remembering a captain
Kelly Robertson-Slagle has fond childhood memories of spending Christmas Day with her grandfather, the late Capt. Billy Robertson.
Robertson-Slagle, who has been Calvert County’s economic development director since 2017, said Robertson, who owned and operated Capt. Billy’s Crab House, would read Christmas stories to her and his other grandchildren.
“He was super busy the rest of the year,” operating his seasonal restaurant on the Potomac River in Pope’s Creek, she said.
“We got his undivided attention sitting at a big long table” on Christmas Day, she said. “The rest of the time we shared him with his customers.”
Capt. Billy died in 2000, but the restaurant is still operated by family, Robertson-Slagle said.
Her parents, Billy Jr. and Candy Robertson, would take their family to Capt. Billy’s home in Colton’s Point. Later, the Christmas Day festivities were held on Capt. Billy’s farm in Port Tobacco in Charles County.
Robertson-Slagle shared another fond childhood memory.
On Christmas Eve, Charles County Emergency Services dispatch would broadcast over their radios that the North Pole reported St. Nicholas was headed to Charles, and that it was time for children to go to bed.
Robertson-Slagle repeated that tradition with her children, Tyler and Morgan.
Written by staff writer Caleb M. Soptelean
A peaceful time
I remember the beautiful Christmas tree we would have in the corner of the living room, and waking up to see packages wrapped and ready to be opened. Also, the delicious turkey and stuffed ham with all the trimmings and family all gathered around the table. I believe my favorite presents were a birthstone ring that my parents gave me one year and a Kodak camera another year, which I loved taking pictures with.
But, one of my favorite memories is Daddy taking all of us over to the Christmas tree in the village of Mechanicsville and joining others around the tree to sing Christmas carols and to socialize and wish all a merry Christmas. This was so enjoyable and heartwarming. I would love to go back to those times when the world was peaceful and do it again.
Written by Evelyn C. Fowler of Mechanicsville
Making house
I grew up during the Great Depression when money was scarce and Christmas gifts were a luxury.
When I was 5 years old, my dad made me a wonderful log cabin dollhouse for Christmas. During the year, as he trimmed the trees in our yard he saved the branches and cut them into little logs to make my dollhouse. The tiny, thin branches were shaped into miniature table sand chairs, etc. The windows were made of real glass and would raise up and down.
On the red roof stood a chimney. It had a little front porch. The little fireplace was patiently made of small pebbles. It also had a painted floor.
My mom did the interior decorating. She sewed curtains for the windows and a tablecloth. She knitted a little rug for the floor and crocheted a bedspread and small pillow cases. She also made little cloth dolls to live in the house.
It was a wonderful and sturdy dollhouse that I cherished, made by a loving father for his little girl.
I don’t have any idea if it still exists, but I hope that somewhere there’s a little girl enjoying it as much as I did.
Written by Elizabeth Carpenter of Prince Frederick
A healing music box
In 1958, Mommy drove us in our 1957 Chevy to go Christmas shopping in Leonardtown at St. Mary’s Pharmacy. On a shelf was a black lacquer, abalone-inlaid music box with a hand-painted Japanese scene. It had a turning key that played a melody with a ballerina danced to “Far Away Place.”
Christmas morning excitement stirred within. Oh wow! My Christmas music box, just for me, was beneath our Christmas tree. The turn-key melody played and awakened my family.
My music box treasures included a gold bracelet Aunt Sarah gifted one Christmas, a silver hand-painted cross my Sunday school teacher, Miss Nutter, gave me, old coins, a favorite shooter marble and the winding key.
A sunny day in January, myself, two younger sisters and a little brother ran on frozen March landscape. My foot stepped into a muskrat run and kept running. Eventually I tripped over wood frozen to the ground and fell, breaking a leg. I had to go to the hospital in Leonardtown and eventually to a hospital in Washington to get surgery.
I awoke to my music box melody, with Mommy and Daddy by my side to comfort me. They had to leave, though, and tears rolled down my cheeks. I slept soundly through the night. When I awoke the next morning, light touching my face, I wound up my music box. Other hospital staff, lonely as I, were able to enjoy the sound of music from the box. Unity became entwined together in us. My heart was overwhelmed and it was the best medicine for healing heart, spirit and bones. A measure of sweet, pure honey — in my memories forever more.
Written by Eleanor Strickland of Great Mills
Grandma’s piano genius
Every Christmas Eve our family would meet at my parents’ home to celebrate the season. My spirited grandmother played the piano as we sang.
As I reminisce, Grandma’s wonderful piano talent is the very first thing that comes to mind. Grandma Anne, as she was known, was born in 1897. From the very beginning she demonstrated extraordinary talent. Grandma became a remarkable classical pianist. With perfect pitch, she also played by ear. You sing it, Grandma played it. If you played a note, Grandma could tell you what it was from across the room.
At finishing school, against her mother’s wishes, her love for playing led her to play for the silent movies. I will always remember Grandma playing “The Chase” symbolizing the diabolical villain chasing the innocent damsel. The villain ran in sync with Grandma’s fingers going effortlessly up and down the keyboard.
During World War II her husband, Lt. Walter Bartenbach, brought soldiers home to sing. Among many other songs, she played “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy.” The patriotic lyrics are worth sharing with this generation. “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy / A Yankee Doodle, do or die / A real live nephew of my Uncle Sam / Born on the Fourth of July.”
March onto Christmas Eve, 1973. The excitement of the piano and singing echoed throughout the room. The songs that come to mind include “A Shanty in Old Shanty Town,” “Irish Eyes are Smiling,” “Charmaine,” “Winchester Cathedral,” “In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree,” “When It’s Springtime in the Rockies,” “On Top of Old Smoky,” and of course, Grandma’s favorite, “Love.”
Other than those popular songs, another piece stands out above the rest. As she played Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag,” the keys jumped on and off the keyboard.
This memorable event was taped by my father. Years later, as I listened to the cassette tape player, I watched in horror as the player literally gobbled up the tape. Goodbye songs, goodbye Grandma, Dad, Mom and the rest of us.
My husband, Tom, was able to extract the precious tape from the player. I searched for help to get these extraordinary people back. I was lucky enough to find a social media friend who offered to try to salvage it. He was able to re-spool the tape and to make several discs. I cannot express how it feels to have my family back again. Hello, Grandma.
Written by Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park
A family affair
For the 43 years of my life thus far, I have made peppernuts, also known as pfeffernusse, with my extended family, which to date now involves my mother’s 10 living siblings and their spouses, their children and now many grandchildren (over 75 people). We make giant brown grocery bags full of these little dry peppernut cookies.
This recipe was something my grandmother enjoyed in Nebraska as a child, from a German relative who used to bring them to her house as a child. When she and my grandfather started their family here in Maryland in the 1940s, she started making them with her own children, and the tradition continues in my family to date, almost 80 years later.
We pick a date in December and we gather. I have many childhood memories of making these at my grandparents’ small kitchen, mixing, stirring, rolling and cutting these tiny little cookies. This happened around a single kitchen table, with a single oven where I sat patiently because at that time I wasn’t allowed to cut the cookies from the long, skinny rolls of dough you had to smooth just perfectly. I was only able to load the cookie sheets with hundreds of cookies at a time.
Since then, we’ve continued the tradition, quadrupling the recipe, in much larger kitchens of other family members, usually with double-ovens, a couple of folding tables, and now many people to cut and load the many pans. It’s always a fun time when people in my family from all over come to continue the tradition. This year cousins came from Utah, California, New York City and Chicago and we left with delicious bags of long lasting cookies to hold us over until the next year’s “Peppernut Day.”
Written by Jennifer Cord of Mechanicsville, a fifth-grade teacher at White Marsh Elementary School and this year’s St. Mary’s County Teacher of the Year
A yummy tradition
Every Christmas Eve, my family hosts our annual Chicken and Waffles Event held by my Aunt Carla and Uncle Kevin. During this event my family gets together to enjoy a meal, play games and spend time together. This time is special because we may not be able to see each other on Christmas Day, so we use this time to exchange gifts and spend time together for the holidays.
Of course, our featured dish is always chicken and waffles, which are made ready to order by my uncle, Kevin. However, this isn’t the only meal that we enjoy. We also have pigs in a blanket, deviled eggs and many other finger foods. There is always plenty of deserts such as cake, brownies, cookies and cupcakes.
And, we absolutely love to play games and we always play bingo toward the end of the night.
The most looked forward to game would be our “White Elephant Gift Exchange,” which is always exciting, fun and competitive. To summarize the game, each person is to bring a wrapped new gift and it must cost at least $20. If you brought a gift, you will receive a number. Once your number is called, you must pick a gift and unwrap it in front of other participants. Once the next persons number is called, they either have an opportunity to steal a gift or pick a new one. The game continues until the last unwrapped gift is selected.
Sometimes we have themes for the event such as ugly Christmas sweater. This year’s theme will be “sports apparel.”
This holiday tradition has been going on since I was little, and I always look forward to it.
Written by Tashima Reese, communications coordinator for St. Mary’s County government
A very Brown Christmas
For the past several years, retired Calvert County educator/coach Jack Brown has spent Christmas season among the trees. As a member of a local Optimists Club, Brown has religiously volunteered with the club’s major fundraising effort, sales of live Christmas trees.
To hear Brown, who is 75, tell it, the tree stands tall at the center of his fondest Christmas memories.
While growing up in an area of Prince George’s County near the Washington, D.C., line known as Coral Hills, Brown was a member of a local Boy Scout troop. His father was one of the troop’s adult leaders. One of the troop’s traditions was selling Christmas trees.
“My dad was always involved,” said Brown, who recalled the annual sales as “my first memory of Christmas and Christmas trees.”
The tedium of tree-selling had its warm moments, though.
“We’d be standing around the burn barrel,” said Brown. “I remember we’d always get fresh doughnuts at a nearby bakery.”
At the Brown home, young Jack could somewhat marvel at the family’s own Christmas tree. It was traditionally “a godawful-looking Scotch pine” that would be adorned with bubble lights — a liquid-filled bulb that was quite decorative and popular back during the 1950s.
“We were very much blue collar people,” said Brown, who recalled a Christmas Eve when he was about 12. “I couldn’t sleep,” said Brown, who wandered into the living room where his father was in the process of assembling a bicycle for him.
Years later, as Brown fondly recalled, his son, Andy, “experienced some of my dad’s Christmas spirit.” One day just before Christmas, both his son and father spent the day selling trees for the Optimists. “Andy and his grandad manned the lot,” said Brown. “My family has always had some really good Christmases.”
Written by staff writer Marty Madden
Turning the pages of tradition
Many families have a tradition of reading a Christmas-themed book around the holidays, and for the Balinski family, that book is “The Christmas Forest” by Louise Fatio.
“We started reading the book to our children when they were infants and over the years have had many, many fun times reading it to each other,” said Dawn Balinski, president of the Calvert County Board of Education. “It doesn’t feel like Christmas if the book isn’t on the coffee table near the tree.”
The 48-page book, which was copyrighted in 1950, tells the story of how Santa falls asleep in the forest while delivering presents and how various forest animals devise a plan to help deliver the rest of the gifts.
Swiss-born author Louise Fatio, who was born in 1904 and died in 1993, wrote the book while her husband, Roger Duvoisin, did the illustrations.
Balinski said she received her first copy of the book shortly after she was born from family friend Haynie Smyer and still has it.
“It was a ‘Welcome to the world’ book,” Balinski said. “Frankly, I don’t remember my parents reading it to me but it was my book.”
And Balinski and her husband Steve, an engineer in the U.S. Navy, read the book almost every year to their children Alexis, now 27 and a manager of visual engagement at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Fla.; and Stephen, 26, who works at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia on underwater equipment.
“We would read it together when we would put the tree up,” she said. “I even have pictures of us all sitting and reading the book.”
And to continue the tradition, Dawn and Steve Balisnki recently purchased two copies of the book — for $18 and $24 on eBay — as a Christmas gift for their children.
“Oh, they’re going to be thrilled,” she said.
This year will be the first time the Balinskis haven’t celebrated Christmas in Maryland, instead the family will celebrate with Alexis and her new husband in Florida.
Some traditions may change, but the annual reading of the “The Christmas Forest” most likely will not.
Written by staff writer Mike Reid
A shared experience
After a recent busy day in court, St. Mary’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar recalled Christmases past with her husband, Joe Caspar, who had been yearning for a variety of kitchen utensils throughout one year.
He didn’t know, but the prosecutor had done some early holiday shopping.
“He kept saying ‘I want this, I want that,’ but the reality was, I had already ordered them,” she said. “I had to keep making excuses, like ‘we can’t afford that.’”
Joe Caspar thought the piling excuses were strange, but he didn’t find out about the cooking supplies until Christmas Day.
“When he finally opened them all, we all had a good laugh,” she said.
Her husband, now with all the Pampered Chef products he had wanted, was ecstatic.
“Just seeing him so delighted made it so wonderful,” Laura Caspar said.
Laura Caspar later recalled fond memories from her husband’s state trooper days, when the couple often worked the Christmas shifts.
“He and I would always work holidays, so that our coworkers who had kids could spend time with their families,” she said.
Some working on Christmas would watch their children open presents during their lunch breaks, Laura Caspar said, or would have family visitors in the barrack.
“It was so wonderful being a part of someone else’s Christmas,” she said.
Written by staff writer Dan Belson