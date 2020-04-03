You are the owner of this article.
Church post honors Knight for service

On Sunday, March 1, VFW Post 7461 Lifetime Member Louis Knight was honored by Potomac Heights Baptist Church for over 30 years of community service with the church’s food pantry, Charles County Meals on Wheels and other initiatives. In addition, Comrade Knight turned 83 years old on Feb. 16. During a break in church service, a surprised Comrade Knight received certificates from Scott Travers, on behalf of U.S. Senator Van Hollen (D); Rachel Jones, on behalf of U.S. Senator Benjamin Cardin (D); and VFW Post 7461 Commander Edward Holland. From left are the Rev. Brian Sandifor; Rani Knight; Louis Knight; Scott Travers; Rachel Jones; and Edward Holland

