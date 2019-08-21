Some of the county’s finest were honored Sunday afternoon in Waldorf for actions they took earlier this year to save a life at a funeral.
Randy Peters was at his mother’s funeral at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene in Waldorf on the afternoon of April 10. He was standing in front of her casket when he suddenly collapsed. He wasn’t breathing, and he and his family would later learn that he had suffered a major heart attack. Peters’ nieces, Jacilyn Peters and Alexandra Zuber, rushed to his aid, along with the Rev. Joshua Massey. With coaching from the 911 dispatchers, the three performed CPR until first responders arrived at the church a short time later.
On Sunday, those who helped save Peters’ life were gathered at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department station on Old Washington Road, guests at a ceremony held in honor of their heroism.
In remarks at the ceremony, Waldorf EMS Deputy Chief Tim Perrier said that the life-saving work done that day might be in a day’s work for the first responders, but the efforts of the citizens deserves just as much credit. Their recognition of the dire nature of the situation, Perrier said, helped start “the chain of survival” until the medical crews could arrive on the scene.
“Without you, none of the rest of the chain would have been possible,” Perrier said.
Lt. Kenneth Miller of the county’s department of emergency services was the first to arrive on the scene that day, Perrier told the crowd: He’d been in the area, Perrier said of Miller, and immediately went to the church to help when the call for service came over the radio. “Numerous bystanders” waved Miller down, and inside the church he found Peters on the ground, with some already working to keep him alive. He was originally found not to have a pulse, but the quick work done to save his life allowed his pulse to be restored fully through defibrillation.
In his own remarks, Miller said that with cardiac arrest, time is of the essence. Within 10 minutes, Miller said, the damage becomes too profound to be reversed. However, with a robust support system, quick care and having the right information ahead of time it can be treated successfully.
Because Peters was surrounded by people who did the right things at the right time, Miller said, he was fortunate enough to survive.
“Ten minutes, or 600 seconds. That’s all we have to make a difference,” Miller said. “Given the brief window, it’s remarkable anyone can be resuscitated. It’s remarkably difficult to do.... We beat the odds.”
County Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said she is an advocate for the county’s emergency services, as she knows firsthand how valuable the first responders’ services are.
“One of the reasons I believe in the men and women standing in this room today and the men and women out in the streets working is because I’ve had to pick up the phone and call 911 myself,” Stewart said. “I tell folks unless you’ve had to make that phone call, you truly do not have an understanding of the work and the training that goes into making sure ... they are there ready to help you.”
Peters said that aside from his relatives, Sunday’s event was the first time he had been in the same room with the people who’d helped bring him back from the brink of death since the incident occurred.
“Well, I knocked dying off my bucket list,” Peters joked. He thanked the first responders for their efforts, saying they’d acted “heroically and unselfishly.”
“Without your unrelenting efforts, courage and dedication, my two brothers and my four children would have had to carry out and plan my funeral,” Peters said. “But God had other plans. I pray he individually blesses each of you ... and that you know the work you’re doing is guided by God. I hold a special place in my heart for each of you who gave me back to my family.”
