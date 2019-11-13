The Maryland Higher Education Commission announced $1.04 million was awarded to 52 Maryland nursing faculty members in an ongoing effort to recruit, retain and assist in the development of new nurse faculty in Maryland.
The 52 new recipients of the New Nursing Faculty Fellowship will each receive $20,000, which will be disbursed over a three-year period. In addition, 81 faculty are receiving second or third year payments, based on continued full-time employment in good standing, according to a MHEC press release.
The number of faculty awarded at each of the participating colleges and universities in this region includes: College of Southern Maryland, one; Prince George's Community College, seven; and Bowie State University, one.
“This is one more example of how MHEC is working to meet the critical need for additional nurses and nursing faculty in Maryland,” Commission Secretary James D. Fielder said in the release. “It is imperative that we identify, train, and retain highly educated nurses in Maryland and this program is helping to accomplish that difficult task.”
Nurses with doctorates are needed to teach future generations of nurses and to conduct research that becomes the basis for improvements in nursing science and practice. Research is showing an urgent need for an increase in highly educated nurses and an improved education system to address the nursing shortage expected to impact the state by 2025, according to the release.
This is an annual process instituted in 2005, with new nominations due every August. This program has an impressive 89% retention rate of new nurse faculty who remain employed full time at a Maryland nursing program after three years.