The Commission for Veterans Affairs will hold a holiday mixer and coat drive at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata. Enjoy some light refreshments, meet the members of the Commission for Veterans Affairs and celebrate military heritage by offering fellowship and collecting coats for the most vulnerable residents during this holiday season. For questions or more information, email citizenresponse@charlescountymd.gov or call 301-645-0550.
Medical center to hold illumination ceremony
The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center will hold a Tree of Life Illumination Ceremony, to celebrate loved ones and to serve as an opportunity to let their lives shine even brighter, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.on Dec. 4 at 5 Garrett Ave. in La Plata.
Members of the community are encouraged to make a gift in recognition of someone, living or deceased, who has touched their lives. The cost to sponsor a light is $15. Every light that brightens the night brings the medical center one step closer to advancing important programs and services at the hospital.
Following the illumination ceremony, attendees are encourage to stay for a dessert reception and holiday music.
County’s December schedule released
The Charles County administrator is reminding residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of December. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will close at 11 a.m. The Gilbert Run Recycling Center and Breeze Farm Recycling Center are closed.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• The Gilbert Run Recycling Center and Breeze Farm Recycling Center will open.
Friday, Dec. 6
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) is closed.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• The Department of Planning and Growth Management will close at noon.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for recreational activities only.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Tri-County Animal Shelter will close at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, and all senior centers will close at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
• The Port Tobacco Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will close at 4 p.m. for senior center activities. No recreational activities to be held.
• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO will not be operating.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be closed.
• White Plains Golf Course and White Plains Skate Park will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and all Recycling Centers are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Thursday, Dec. 26
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
• Historic Port Tobacco Village is closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and all Recycling Centers, including Gilbert Run Recycling Center and Breeze Farm Recycling Center are open.
Friday, Dec. 27
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
• Historic Port Tobacco Village is closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will close at 4 p.m. for senior center activities. No recreational activities to be held.
• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) will close at 5 p.m.
• The Charles County Landfill and all Recycling Centers are closed.
For more information contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Sen. Ellis to hold homelessness forum
Senator Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) will hold a town hall forum at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 for members of the Charles County community. The event will be held at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5560 Pleasant Grove Road in Marbury.
The forum will bring together community stakeholders, including local churches, non-profit organizations, school officials, and elected leaders to share with the community their work to address homelessness in Charles County.
During the event, Ellis will share Maryland’s best practices to addressing homelessness in Charles County through his work as a member of the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee to End Homelessness. To this end, Amanda Harris, chief of services to End and Prevent Homelessness in Montgomery County will present.
Leaders from various churches and homeless service providers in Charles County have been invited to participate in the forum. In addition, Charles County commissioners, delegates and other elected and appointed officials from Charles County have also been invited.
Fifth-graders invited to submit Arbor Day poster designs
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards invites all Maryland fifth-graders in private and public schools to participate in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme for 2020 is: “Trees Are Terrific … in All Four Seasons!” All entries must be delivered to a local Maryland Forest Service office by noon, Jan. 17.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. Poster size must be no smaller than 8.5 by 11 inches and no larger than 22 by 28 inches. They must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level. A select panel will then choose the top three winning posters that will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools — first place will win 15 trees, second place will receive 10 and third place will receive five. Teachers will be notified by March 18, and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
Contest comments or questions may be directed to Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
So. Md. Women’s League accepting grant applications
The Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation Inc. is now accepting applications from 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations for their two-year project grant funding.
Applications must be postmarked or emailed/dated no later than Jan. 31. Applications should be mailed to Southern Maryland Women’s League, P.O. Box 2511 Waldorf, MD 20604 or emailed to smwlgrantcommittee@gmail.com.
Three finalists will be chosen in February and those finalists will present their specific projects to the entire Southern Maryland Women’s League membership at its April 1 meeting, place and time to be determined.
The grant is open only to nonprofit corporations with the specific designation of IRS Section 501(c)3. To receive funding, projects must meet the Southern Maryland Women League’s mission statement: “To promote, strengthen and support women in our community through fellowship, education, service and mentoring programs” as the basis for their projects.
For more information, visit www.smwl.org and click on the link for the “Project Grant Application” or email smwlgrantcommittee@gmail.com.