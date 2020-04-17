Commissioners to meet April 21

9 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; Charles County Health Department update: coronavirus/COVID-19
9:20 a.m. Commissioners’ comments
9:30 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(3)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
10:30 a.m. Open session resumes virtually; approval items
10:45 a.m. Approval of the minutes of April 7 and April 14; notice of tentative agenda for April 28 and April 29
10:50 a.m. Briefing: homeless shelter workgroup
11:15 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: heavy commercial vehicle parking restrictions in Kingsview neighborhood
11:30 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: land of Mallard’s Pond LLC; residential density within the Town of La Plata tax map 108, parcel 7, account 01-021052; 2.887 acres off Lodge Street
11:45 a.m. Briefing: Billingsley Road safety improvements update
12:15 p.m. Budget work session: FY2021 General Fund update and follow-up on general government capital improvement projects; commissioners’ new business
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.
The commissioners will be holding these public meetings virtually. The public can watch these meetings on Charles County Government Television on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10, or at www.charlescountymd.gov.