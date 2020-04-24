Commissioners to meet April 28 and 29

Tuesday, April 28
9 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; commissioners' comments; Health Department COVID-19 update
9:30 a.m. Approval of minutes of April 21; notice of tentative agenda of May 5; approval items
9:45 a.m. Briefing: Charles County drainage systems improvement program
10:10 a.m. Briefing: Bryans Road update report
10:30 a.m. Briefing: Billingsley Road safety improvements update
11 a.m. Budget work session: FY 2021 General Fund
1:15 p.m. Commissioners' new business
1:15 p.m. Meeting closed virtually: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
Wednesday, April 29
2 p.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; meet and confer with the Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head: FY2021 tax differential
2:30 p.m. Joint meeting with Board of Education: FY2020 school allocation cycle
3:30 p.m. Budget work session: FY2021 General Fund update and follow up on General Government Capital Improvement Program
6 p.m. Public hearing: FY2021 constant yield tax rate
Comments will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, through 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, by using the e-comment feature at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ConstantYield or calling 301-645-0652 to leave a message. Written comments may also be mailed to: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Written comments must be received no later than Tuesday, May 5.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.
The commissioners will be holding these public meetings virtually. The public can watch these meetings on Charles County Government Television on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10, or at www.charlescountymd.gov.