Commissioners to meet April 7

9 a.m. Commissioners’ meeting opens virtually. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; Charles County Health Department update: coronavirus/COVID-19.
9:20 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes for March 17 and March 31; announcement of next session, April 21.
9:30 a.m. Approval items.
9:40 a.m. Briefing: Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
9:55 a.m. Review: FY2020 third quarter General Fund report; budget work session: FY2021 General Fund overview; budget work session: FY 2021 follow-up general government capital improvement projects and enterprise funds.
10:55 a.m. Discussion: relief fund for COVID-19.
11:15 a.m. Commissioners’ new business; closed session. All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.
The commissioners will be holding these public meetings virtually. The public can watch these meetings on Charles County Government Television on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10, or at www.charlescountymd.gov.