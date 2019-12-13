Tuesday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. Open Session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognition, introduction of new employees, employee years of service and retirees

9:15 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of the minutes of Dec. 10

9:20 a.m. Notice: next commissioners’ session is scheduled for Jan. 7; approval items

9:30 a.m. Briefing: update RecAssist

9:50 a.m. Briefing: update status of Department of Planning and Growth Management

10:20 a.m. Briefing: Hospice-proposed land acquisition

10:50 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

11:15 a.m. Open session: Additional approval items; action on boards, commissions and committees

11:20 a.m. Briefing: Commissioners’ new business

