Tuesday, Dec. 17
9 a.m. Open Session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognition, introduction of new employees, employee years of service and retirees
9:15 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of the minutes of Dec. 10
9:20 a.m. Notice: next commissioners’ session is scheduled for Jan. 7; approval items
9:30 a.m. Briefing: update RecAssist
9:50 a.m. Briefing: update status of Department of Planning and Growth Management
10:20 a.m. Briefing: Hospice-proposed land acquisition
10:50 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
11:15 a.m. Open session: Additional approval items; action on boards, commissions and committees
11:20 a.m. Briefing: Commissioners’ new business
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.