Tuesday, Dec. 3
1:30 p.m. Visit and tour African American Heritage House, 7485 Crain Highway, La Plata
3 p.m. Open Session: call to order/pledge of allegiance, commissioners’ comments, approval of the minutes of Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, notice of the tentative agenda of Dec. 10
3:10 p.m. Approval items
3:30 p.m. Briefing: update on Broadband Strategic Plan
4 p.m. Commissioners' new business
4:15 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
5:30 p.m. Registration opens to speak at the public hearing
6 p.m. – Public hearing: Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan Amendments — 2019 fall cycle
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.