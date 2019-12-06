Tuesday, Dec. 10
9 a.m. Open Session: call to order/pledge of allegiance, recognition: Employee Truck Rodeo awards
9:10 a.m. Commissioners’ comments
9:15 a.m. Approval of minutes of Dec. 3
9:20 a.m. Notice of tentative agenda of Dec. 17; approval items
9:30 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: chief equity officer
9:50 a.m. Request to amend: employee leave donation policy
10 a.m. Commissioners’ new business
10:15 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(4)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
1 p.m. Board of education event: high school state championship recognition, at 5980 Radio Station Road, La Plata
3 p.m. Join meeting of the Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s boards of county commissioners, at College of Southern Maryland at 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.