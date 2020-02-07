Tuesday, Feb. 11
9 a.m. Open session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; introduction of students; National Groundhog Shadow Day
9:10 a.m. Recognition: winter coat drive of General Smallwood Middle School Student Government Association
9:15 a.m. Proclamation: Black History Month
9:20 a.m. Proclamation: Project Linus — Make a Blanket Day, Feb. 21
9:25 a.m. Commissioners’ comments
9:30 a.m. Approval of minutes of Feb. 4; notice of tentative agenda of Feb. 25; approval items
9:50 a.m. Charles County legislative summary
10 a.m. Briefing: Government Alliance on Racial Equity
10:20 a.m. Briefing: Watershed Conservation District recommendations timeline
11 a.m. Briefing: Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force recommendations
11:40 a.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees
11:45 a.m. Commissioners’ new business
12:30 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
2 p.m. Open session resumes; work session: commissioners’ annual goals and objectives
