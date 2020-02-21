Tuesday, Feb. 25
9 a.m. Open session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognition: introduction of new employees, employee years of service and retirees
9:10 a.m. Recognition: Employee of the Quarter
9:15 a.m. Recognition: Scald Prevention Month
9:20 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of the minutes of Feb. 11; notice of tentative agenda for March 3; approval items
9:25 a.m. Approval items
9:45 a.m. Charles County legislative summary
9:50 a.m. Briefing and request to introduce and set a public hearing: County Code Amendment Chapter 97
10:10 a.m. Briefing: Federal Transit Administration — safety management system plan
10:30 a.m. Briefing: international trade mission to Mozambique
10:50 a.m. Briefing and approval: energy performance contracting project list
11:20 a.m. Briefing: Out of county hauled waste discharges to the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant
11:40 a.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees
11:45 a..m. Commissioners’ new business
11:45 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
2 p.m. Open session resumes; work session: commissioners’ annual goals and objectives
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.