Tuesday, Feb. 25

9 a.m. Open session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognition: introduction of new employees, employee years of service and retirees

9:10 a.m. Recognition: Employee of the Quarter

9:15 a.m. Recognition: Scald Prevention Month

9:20 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of the minutes of Feb. 11; notice of tentative agenda for March 3; approval items

9:25 a.m. Approval items

9:45 a.m. Charles County legislative summary

9:50 a.m. Briefing and request to introduce and set a public hearing: County Code Amendment Chapter 97

10:10 a.m. Briefing: Federal Transit Administration — safety management system plan

10:30 a.m. Briefing: international trade mission to Mozambique

10:50 a.m. Briefing and approval: energy performance contracting project list

11:20 a.m. Briefing: Out of county hauled waste discharges to the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant

11:40 a.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees

11:45 a..m. Commissioners’ new business

11:45 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

2 p.m. Open session resumes; work session: commissioners’ annual goals and objectives

This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.