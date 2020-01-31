Tuesday, Feb. 4
9 a.m. Open session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognition: Gina Durgin, artist and photographer
9:05 a.m. Joint proclamation: Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Day and National Wear Red Day
9:10 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes of Jan. 28; tentative agenda of Feb. 11; approval items
9:20 a.m. Charles County legislative updates
9:30 a.m. Briefing: sister cities discussions
9:50 a.m. Briefing: broadband task force
10:30 a.m. Budget work session: Board of Education
11:30 a.m. Commissioners’ new business
11:30: a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(9) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
4 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
