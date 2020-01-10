Tuesday, Jan. 14
1 p.m. Board of education recognition of Charles County high school pages to the Maryland General Assembly, at 5980 Radio Station Road, La Plata
1:30 p.m. Open Session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognition, Maryland Breastfeeding Coalition
1:35 p.m. Proclamation: National Mentoring Month
1:40 p.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes for Dec. 10 and Dec. 17; notice of tentative agenda of Jan. 2; approval items
1:50 p.m. Briefing: Salvation Army
2 p.m. Briefing: Arts and Entertainment District for La Plata, Mayor Jeannine James
2:15 p.m. Briefing and request for letter of support: Reliant Group Management — application to HUD
2:30 p.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees; commissioners’ new business
2:45 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(4)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.