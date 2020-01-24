Tuesday, Jan. 28
9 a.m. Open Session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognitions: introduction of new employees, employee years of service and retirees; employees of the quarter
9:10 a.m. Recognition: the Maryland Maritime Archaeology Program Person of the Year, Francis Parks
9:15 a.m. Proclamation: Catholic Schools Week
9:20 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes of Jan. 14; tentative agenda of Feb. 4
9:40 a.m. Legislative updates
9:45 a.m. Briefing: Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force recommendations on Agriculture Advisory Council and liaison position
10 a.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees
10:10 a.m. Commissioner new business
10:10: a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.