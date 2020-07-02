Commissioners to meet July 7

Tuesday, July 7
9 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; Charles County Health Department update: coronavirus/COVID-19
9:20 a.m. Commissioners' comments
9:30 a.m. Closed session: all or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(3)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
1:45 p.m. Open session resumes virtually; approval of minutes for June 9, June 12 and June 16; announcement: next commissioner session to be held July 21; approval items.
2 p.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees; briefing: update on amendments to the 2016 Charles County Comprehensive Plan
2:30 p.m. – Update: COVID-19 memorial monument
2:45 p.m. Follow-up work sessions: proposed Bill 2020-02 Vehicle Parking Restrictions Amendment; Solid Waste Management Plan Amendment - Office Building Recycling Program; Waldorf Station Development Agreement; commissioners' new business
3:30 p.m. Virtual discussion: criminal justice reform in Charles County: proposals for Citizen Review Boards; scope of authority for criminal justice reform in Charles County; next steps for criminal justice reform in Charles County
Announcement: a virtual community forum on criminal justice reform in Charles County will be held on Tuesday, July 21.
The public is invited to provide comments by choosing one of the following options:
• To speak during the July 21 commissioner meeting, call 301-885-2779 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 21 to register. Once registered, you will be called between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to testify. If you are not available when called, they will move to the next caller. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes.
• Provide an e-comment at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/criminal-justice-reform from July 7 starting at 8 a.m. through July 21 at 4 p.m.
• Call 301-645-0652 to leave a message at any time during the comment period designated above.
• Written comments will be accepted until Tuesday, July 21, and can be mailed to: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646.
• Residents with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.