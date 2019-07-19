Tuesday, July 23

9 a.m. Open session; call to order; pledge of allegiance; recognitions: Samerya Montgomery, national champion for Children’s Miracle Network, and Asante Blackk of the Netflix series, “When They See Us”; employee years of service and employee of the quarter and retirees

9:15 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of the minutes of July 9

9:20 a.m. Announcement; next session to be held Sept. 10

9:30 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(1)(3)(7)(8) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

11:45 a.m. Open session resumes; briefing: recreational opportunities — fees and charges, Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism

12:10 p.m. Briefing: Charles County Charitable Trust Fiscal Year 2020 grant awards program

12:40 p.m. Discussion: Charles County Board of County Commissioners’ initiatives

1 p.m. Commissioners’ new business

2 p.m. Joint meeting with the towns of Indian Head and La Plata, La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St.

5:30 p.m. Briefing and request to introduce legislation: Changes to Charles County Code Chapter 208 School Crossing Guards; Changes to Charles County Code Chapter 287 Vehicle Parking Laws

6 p.m. Public hearing: Solid Waste Management Plan; registration to speak begins at 5:30 p.m.

