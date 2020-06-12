Commissioners to meet June 16 and 17

Tuesday, June 16
9 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; roll call; Charles County Health Department update: coronavirus/COVID-19
9:30 a.m. Commissioners’ comments
9:35 a..m. Approval of the minutes of June 2 and June 9
9:40 a.m. Announcement of next commissioner session on July 7
9:45 a.m. Approval items
10:30 a.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees
10:35 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Committee investment change
11 a.m. Briefing: Blue Crabs Stadium opening plans
11:30 a.m. Update: New Normal Task Force
Noon Briefing: designation of a new Nanjemoy Rural Legacy Area
12:25 p.m. Follow up: school allocation policy
1 p.m. Commissioners’ new business
3 p.m. Follow-up work sessions: Proposed Bill 2020-03 Zoning Text Amendment #19-155 Watershed Conservation District Zone Transitional and Grandfathering Provisions; Proposed Bill 2020-04 Zoning Text Amendment #19-153 Business Park (BP) Zone
3:45 p.m. Closed session begins virtually. All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(3)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
6 p.m. Open meeting resumes virtually; public hearing: County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan (Comment period: Tuesday, June 16, 8 a.m. through Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.) E-comment address: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/recycling-plan; Vehicle Parking Restrictions (Comment period is open now through Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.) E-comment address: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/parking-restrictions; Waldorf Station Development Agreement Comment period is open now through Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.); E-comment address: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/waldorf-station.
To speak during the June 16 public hearing, call 301-885-2779 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to register. Once registered, you will be called between 6 and 9 p.m. to testify. Call 301-645-0652 to leave a message. E-comments may be sent to the corresponding addresses. Written comments must be received no later than the date listed above and can be mailed to: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646.
Wednesday, June 17
10 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; roll call; discussion: law enforcement in Charles County
These agendas are subject to change without notice.