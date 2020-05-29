Commissioners to meet June 2

Tuesday, June 2
9 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; bi-annual update: Charles County Health Department; Health Department pandemic update
9:45 a.m. Commissioners' comments; approval of the minutes of May 14 and May 19; next meeting June 16
9:50 a.m. Approval items; legislative wrap up, 2020 General Assembly session
10:15 a.m. Briefing: Incentive Awards Program at University of Maryland
10:45 a.m. Briefing: Waterman's Association
11:15 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: heavy commercial vehicle parking restrictions in Kingsview neighborhood
11:35 a.m. Briefing: school allocations
12:05 p.m. Briefing: COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program
12:35 p.m. Commissioners’ new business; briefing: Charitable Trust; briefing: Maryland Energy Administration grant agreement: parking lot solar canopies and electric vehicle charging stations
4 p.m. Session closed virtually. All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
6 p.m. Public hearing: Proposed Bill 2020-01 Benefit Assessments for Infrastructure Improvements; Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program Federal CARES Act
To speak during the June 2 public hearing, call 301-885-2779 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register. Once registered, you will be called between 6 and 9 p.m. to testify. E-comment will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/bill-2020-01. Call 301-645-0652 to leave a message. Written comments must be received no later than June 2 and can be mailed to: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.