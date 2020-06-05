Commissioners to meet June 9

Tuesday, June 9
10 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; roll call; commissioners' comments
1 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
2:30 p.m. The open session of the commissioners’ meeting resumes in the Government Building conference room; discussion: proposed changes to the Charles County Board of County Commissioners' rules of procedures
3:15 p.m. Commissioners’ new business
