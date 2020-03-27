You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Commissioners to meet March 31, April 1

Community calendar
XtockImages

Tuesday, March 31

9 a.m. Open session begins virtually: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognitions: Archaeology Month, National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, 2020-12 Fair Housing Month; commissioners' comments, approval of minutes for March 17

9:10 a.m. Announcement: next commissioner session will be held April 21; approval items.

9:20 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: housing choice voucher waiting list

9:40 a.m. Briefing and request for approval Fiscal Year 2021 Transportation Priority Letter to Maryland Department of Transportation

10 a.m. Update: 2020 Maryland General Assembly legislative session

10:15 a.m. Briefing: Maryland Energy Administration grant agreement: parking lot solar canopies and electric vehicle charging stations

10:30 a.m. Budget work session: FY 2021 general fund revenue outlook and general government capital improvement projects

11:30 a.m. Budget work session: FY2021 fees and charges for service

12:40 p.m. Commissioners' new business

2 p.m. Closed session virtually: all or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(3)(4)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

Wednesday, April 1

9 a.m. Open session begins virtually: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; work session: commissioners' goals and objectives.

These agendas are tentative and subject to change without notice.

The commissioners will be holding these public meetings virtually. The public can watch these meetings on Charles County Government Television on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10, or at www.charlescountymd.gov.

Latest Special Section

Newsletters