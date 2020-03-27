Commissioners to meet March 31, April 1

Tuesday, March 31
9 a.m. Open session begins virtually: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognitions: Archaeology Month, National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, 2020-12 Fair Housing Month; commissioners' comments, approval of minutes for March 17
9:10 a.m. Announcement: next commissioner session will be held April 21; approval items.
9:20 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: housing choice voucher waiting list
9:40 a.m. Briefing and request for approval Fiscal Year 2021 Transportation Priority Letter to Maryland Department of Transportation
10 a.m. Update: 2020 Maryland General Assembly legislative session
10:15 a.m. Briefing: Maryland Energy Administration grant agreement: parking lot solar canopies and electric vehicle charging stations
10:30 a.m. Budget work session: FY 2021 general fund revenue outlook and general government capital improvement projects
11:30 a.m. Budget work session: FY2021 fees and charges for service
12:40 p.m. Commissioners' new business
2 p.m. Closed session virtually: all or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(3)(4)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
Wednesday, April 1
9 a.m. Open session begins virtually: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; work session: commissioners' goals and objectives.
The commissioners will be holding these public meetings virtually. The public can watch these meetings on Charles County Government Television on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10, or at www.charlescountymd.gov.