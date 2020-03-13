Tuesday, March 17
9 a.m. Open session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognitions: citation for Maryland 2020 Century Farm — Poplar Springs Farms; proclamation 2020-09 National Agriculture Day
9:10 a.m. Charles County Health Department update: coronavirus
9:30 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of the minutes of March 10; notice of tentative agenda of March 24
9:40 a.m. Approval items
9:45 a.m. Update: 2020 Maryland General Assembly legislative session
9:50 a.m. Budget work session: FY2021 enterprise funds, operating and capital budgets
11:30 a.m. Commissioners’ new business
12:15 p.m. Open session continues in the government building conference room work session: commissioners’ annual goals and objectives
1:30 p.m. Break
2:30 p.m. Work session: commissioners’ annual goals and objectives
3:45 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(3)(7)(8) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.