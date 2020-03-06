Tuesday, March 10
9 a.m. Open session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; commissioners’ comments
9:05 a.m. Approval of minutes of March 3; notice of tentative agenda for March 17
9:10 a.m. Approval items
9:15 a.m. Update: 2020 Maryland General Assembly legislative session
9:25 a.m. Action on boards, commissions and committees
9:45 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
1 p.m. Recognition of public high schools' state championships, Charles County Board of Education, 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata
2:15 p.m. Open session resumes in commissioners' meeting room; briefing: Waldorf Redevelopment Area zoning requirements
2:40 p.m. Commissioners' new business
2:45 p.m. Bus tour: commissioners will take a tour of the Waldorf Redevelopment Area with staff from the Economic Development Department and the Department of Planning and Growth Management
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.