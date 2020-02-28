Tuesday, March 3
9 a.m. Open session: Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; recognitions: National Women’s History Month, Good Sportsmanship Month
9:10 a.m. Commissioners’ comments
9:15 a.m. Approval of minutes for Feb. 25
9:20 a.m. Notice of tentative agenda for March 10; approval items
9:30 a.m. Update: 2020 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Session
9:45 a.m. Briefing: annual State of the College of Southern Maryland
10:15 a.m. Briefing: Census 2020 update
10:35 a.m. Briefing: Fiscal Year 2019 audit and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report
11:05 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: Maryland Capital Region Economic Development Joint Statement on Collaboration
11:20 a.m. Briefing and request to introduce: Zoning Text Amendment #19-155 Watershed Conservation District Zone Transitional and Grandfathering Provisions
11:45 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(3)(4)(7)(8)(10) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
2:15 p.m. Open session resumes; briefing and request for letter of support: Strategic Planning Grant for Substance Abuse Prevention
2:45 p.m. Commissioners’ new business
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.