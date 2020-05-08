Commissioners to meet May 12

9 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; Charles County Health Department update: coronavirus/COVID-19
9:30 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes of May 5; notice of tentative agenda of May 19
9:40 a.m. Approval items
9:50 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: Housing Choice voucher waiting list
10:15 a.m. Briefing: Rental Housing Workgroup report
10:45 a.m. Briefing: New Normal Task Force
11:15 a.m. Budget review and work sessions: follow-up FY2021 General Fund recap, follow-up on Enterprise Funds and FY2021-25 Capital Improvement Projects
12:45 p.m. Commissioners’ new business
12:45 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(3)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.
The commissioners will be holding these public meetings virtually. The public can watch these meetings on Charles County Government Television on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10, or at www.charlescountymd.gov.