Commissioners to meet May 19

Tuesday, May 19
9 a.m. Open session begins virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; Charles County Health Department update: coronavirus/COVID-19
9:30 a.m. Commissioners' comments; approval of minutes for May 12; notice of next session June 2
9:40 a.m. Approval items
9:50 a.m. Briefing: proposed property tax credit for volunteer fire and rescue
10:15 a.m. Set the Fiscal Year 2021 property and income tax rate
10:20 a.m. Budget work session: follow-up FY2021 General Fund and FY2021-2025 governmental capital improvement programs
11 a.m. Briefing: moratorium on the enforcement of zoning ordinance entitled "Change of Use"
11:30 a.m. Commissioners' new business; adoption of Fiscal Year 2021 operating and capital budgets
12:15 p.m. Closed session virtually: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(3)(4)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
6 p.m. Open session resumes virtually; public hearings: Proposed Bill 2020-03 Zoning Text Amendment #19-155 Watershed Conservation District Zone Transitional and Grandfathering Provisions, and Proposed Bill 2020-04 Zoning Text Amendment #19-153 Business Park.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.
To speak during the public hearing, call 301-885-2779 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register. Once registered, you will be called between 6 and 9 p.m. to testify. If the speaker is not available when called, the next speaker will be called.
E-comment will be accepted beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, and continuing until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at:
• Proposed Bill 2020-03: www.charlescountymd.gov/ztaWSCD
• Proposed Bill 2020-04: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ztaBP
Call 301-645-0652 to leave a message.
Written comments may also be mailed to: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646. Written comments must be received no later than Friday, May 29.