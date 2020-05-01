Commissioners to meet May 5

1 p.m. Meeting opens virtually; call to order/pledge of allegiance; health department update: COVID-19
1:30 p.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes for April 21 and April 24; notice of tentative agenda for May 12
1:40 p.m. Approval items
1:50 p.m. Briefing: update on the Broadband Task Force
2 p.m. Budget review and work sessions: FY2021 General Fund recap and special revenue funds, follow-up on Fy 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Projects; commissioners’ new business
3 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(4)(7)(8) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
6 p.m. Public hearing on FY2021 operating budget and FY2020-FY2024 capital budgets
Comments will be accepted as follows: To speak during the May 5 commissioner meeting, call 301-885-2779 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register. Once registered, you will be called between 6 and 9 p.m. to testify. If you are not available when called, we will move to the next caller. E-comment will be available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/FY2021BudgetHearing beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Phone messages will be accepted at 301-645-0652 from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, until 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Comments may also be sent by mail to Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, MD 20646 (Must be received by Monday, May 11).
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.
The commissioners will be holding these public meetings virtually. The public can watch these meetings on Charles County Government Television on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10, or at www.charlescountymd.gov.