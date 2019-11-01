Tuesday, Nov. 5
8 a.m. Charles County Economic Development 2019 fall meeting, Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf.
Noon Open session begins; call to order; pledge of allegiance.
12:10 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
12:30 p.m. Open session resumes. Recognitions: U.S. Marine Corps birthday, Veterans Day.
12:40 p.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of Oct. 29 minutes; notice of tentative agenda for Nov. 19.
12:45 p.m. Approval items.
1 p.m. Bond announcement and request for approval: consolidated public improvement bonds of 2019.
1:10 p.m. Budget work session: preliminary board of education capital budget review and request for approval: letter of support to interagency committee for school construction.
1:30 p.m. Commissioners’ new business.
2 p.m. Governor Hogan presents: rural Maryland prosperity investment fund award, College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center, 4445 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head.
3 p.m. Dedication: Julie and Bill Dotson Imaging Center, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Pavilion, 5 North La Plata Court, La Plata.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
11 a.m. Partnership meeting: Charles County Board of County Commissioners and the Embassy of Ghana, 200 Baltimore St., La Plata.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.