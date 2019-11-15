Tuesday, Nov. 19
9 a.m. Off shore wind presentation and tour: CSM Center for Trades and Energy Training, CT107 Conference Room 6170 Hughesville Station Road, Hughesville
1 p.m. Open session begins; call to order; pledge of allegiance. Recognitions: Shop Small Business, ARC, new employee introductions, employee years of service and retirees
1:10 p.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes for Nov. 5; notice of tentative agenda for Dec. 3
1:15 p.m. Approval items; briefing and request for approval: agricultural deer cooperator permit, Maryland Airport
1:30 p.m. Briefing: College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees
2 p.m. Briefing: Energetics Technology Center
2:30 p.m. Briefing: Jude House programs
3 p.m. Briefing: Maryland Association of Counties
3:20 p.m. Briefing: FY 2020 General Fund quarterly review
3:40 p.m. Briefing and request for approval: rural legacy program conservation easement acquisitions
4 p.m. Briefing: Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force
4:30 p.m. Commissioners’ new business
4:40 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.