Tuesday, Oct. 22
10 a.m. Tour of St. Charles Town Center, 11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf
1 p.m. Open session: call to order, pledge of allegiance, recognition: proclamation of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
1:10 p.m. Commissioners' comments
1:15 p.m. Approval of minutes of Oct. 8
1:20 p.m. Notice of tentative agenda of Oct. 29; approval items
1:30 p.m. Briefing: Solar presentation
2 p.m. Discussion: Property standards internal work group
2:20 p.m. Briefing and request to set a public hearing: comprehensive water and sewer plan amendments — 2019 fall cycle
2:40 p.m. Follow-up work session and request for approval: Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area program expansion
3 p.m. Commissioners' new business
3:15 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
4:30 p.m. Joint meeting between Charles County Board of Commissioners and Prince George's County Council, at Szechuan Garden Restaurant, 11149 Mall Circle in Waldorf